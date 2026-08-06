4 Well-Worn Country Hits That Every 90s Kid Still Knows by Heart

It’s hard to beat country music in the 1990s. A decade that is still revered so many years later, the 1990s saw some of the best country music that has ever been released, including these four songs, which will always be classics.

“I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw

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Released in 1995, “I Like It, I Love It” is part of All I Want, Tim McGraw’s third studio album. The uptempo, feel-good song was written by Jeb Stuart Anderson, Steve Dukes, and Mark Hall.

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“I Like It, I Love It” says, “But I like it, I love it, I want some more of it / I try so hard, I can’t rise above it / Don’t know what it is ’bout that little gal’s loving / But I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”

This uptempo song became a No. 1 single for McGraw. It remains part of his live shows in the years since it first came out.

“She’s In Love With The Boy”

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In 1991, Trisha Yearwood released “She’s In Love With The Boy”. Her debut single quickly became not only one of Yearwood’s biggest hits but also one of the biggest hits of the 1990s. It also gave Yearwood her first Grammy nomination.

A sweet song about young love, “She’s In Love With The Boy” says, “Her daddy says he ain’t worth a lick / When it comes to brains, he got the short end of the stick / But Katie’s young and man, she just don’t care / She’d follow Tommy anywhere / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / And even if they have to run away / She’s gonna marry that boy someday.“

“Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

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Alan Jackson’s first multi-platinum single, “Chattahoochee” was written by Jackson and Jim McBride.

On Jackson’s A Lot about Livin’ (and a Little ’bout Love) record, “Chattahoochee” says. “Yeah, way down yonder on the Chattahoochee / Never knew how much that muddy water meant to me / But I learned how to swim and I learned who I was / A lot about livin’ and a little ’bout love.”

“I Just Want To Dance With You” by George Strait

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Among George Strait’s many, many hits in the 1990s is “I Just Want To Dance With You”. Out in 1998, the song is part of Strait’s One Step At A Time project.

A chart-topping single, “I Just Want To Dance With You” was written by Roger Cook and John Prine. The feel-good song says, “I want to dance with you, twirl you all around the floor / That’s what they intended dancin’ for / I just want to dance with you / I want to dance with you, hold you in my arms once more / That’s what they invented dancin’ for / I just want to dance with you.”

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