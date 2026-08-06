4 Songs From the 1980s That Made You Wish You Were at the Beach

Everything about the classic 1980s aesthetic screams beach day: neon colors, tan skin, French-cut bikinis, and the pungent blend of cigarette smoke, hairspray, and tanning oil.

Songs from this flashy, colorful decade have a way of transporting the listener to the beach (sixer of Zima optional).

Videos by American Songwriter

“Kokomo” by The Beach Boys

Play video

The Beach Boys dominated seaside music in the 1960s, and two decades later, they proved that they weren’t done yet. “Kokomo” is a standalone in The Beach Boys’ discography, thanks in no small part to the fact that Brian Wilson, founding member and longtime creative director, was not involved in the making of the song. Indeed, the song reflects the times, trading the sunshine pop of the 60s for a mellower, synth-driven 80s sound.

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley

Play video

Don Henley’s “The Boys Of Summer” is the kind of 1980s song that makes you wish you were on the beach with a specific person. The song waxes nostalgic about a past lover who has since left the coastal town for the season. The narrator remains haunted by images of the person wearing Wayfarer sunglasses and driving around with the car top down. It’s sad and wistful in a way. But it pairs great with sun and sand just the same.

“Vacation” by The Go-Go’s

Play video

The Go-Go’s gave the world one of the most quintessential 1980s beach songs with their 1982 hit single, “Vacation”. And the world paid back the favor in kind. “Vacation” skyrocketed to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the group’s most enduring hits. Decades later, it’s still the perfect sunshiney pop song to listen to while lounging on the sand, playing a little beach volleyball, or partying in a cabana—whatever your go-to vacation style may be.

“Cruel Summer” by Bananarama

Play video

Even if you’re in paradise with no real worries, it can sometimes be fun to make up fantastical, dramatic scenarios in your mind. (Like staring wistfully out of a car window, except this time, you’re sending your yearning gaze over the ocean.) “Cruel Summer” is an ideal 1980s song for these cinematic beach daydreams. Or maybe you really are having a cruel summer, in which case, some sunshine and ocean time should help.

Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage