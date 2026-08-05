3 Songs From the 2000s That Could Have Been Country Standards in Another Lifetime

While we like to think of country music as its own niche, it often bleeds into other genres. The three songs from the 2000s below aren’t country, but they borrow many of that genre’s conventions. If recorded by someone else or changed slightly, they could easily be country mainstays.

[RELATED: 4 Country Songs That Instantly Transport Me Back to the Early 2000s]

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“Jolene” — Ray LaMontagne

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Ray LaMontagne’s genre lies somewhere between folk and rock, but a lot of his musicality seems borrowed from country. From his narrative lyrics to his simple chord structures, LaMontagne could easily be considered country if he dropped his slight edge.

Take “Jolene” for example. This song is just begging for a country cover. In harmony parts, this song could easily be an alt-country hit, akin to Tyler Childers or someone equally as counterculture. “Lately, my hands they don’t feel like mine / My eyes been stung with dust, I’m blind / Held you in my arms one time / Lost you just the same,” the lyrics read. If you didn’t know this song and just saw the lyrics, you could think they were taken from a 2000s country ballad.

“Because Of You” — Kelly Clarkson

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Well, Reba McEntire proved this theory correct, but “Because Of You” has always sounded like it was a single step away from country. Of course, McEntire’s version was countrified, but even Clarkson could’ve gotten there with a few production changes.

This is exactly the kind of sentimental story that country music thrives on. “Because of you / I never stray too far from the sidewalk / Because of you / I learned to play on the safe side, so I don’t get hurt,” the lyrics read. Someone like Martina McBride could’ve easily sung a song like this in the 2000s.

“Gravity” — Sara Bareilles

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Similarly, Sara Bareilles’ “Gravity” is a sentiment that could easily make the jump to country music. “Something always brings me back to you / It never takes too long / No matter what I say or do / I’ll still feel you here ’til the moment I’m gone,” could be country lyrics. With a little more twang, Bareilles could’ve made the jump from pop singer-songwriter to country songstress.

“Set me free, leave me be / I don’t wanna fall another moment into your gravity,” is the perfect simple chorus for country music. If a country artist got their hands on this hit, it would make for the perfect crossover track.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)