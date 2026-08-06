It Breaks My Heart That Younger Rock Fans Don’t Remember These 3 Radio Staples From 1982

Remember what it was like to turn on the radio in 1982 and hear some absolute bangers from rock music’s best? Younger rock fans really missed out on a great era for the genre. Just as well, today’s younger rock crowd may not be totally familiar with the full scope of what was on the radio at the time in the early 1980s. Let’s look at a few somewhat underrated rock classics from that year that young rock fans should hear at least once.

“Goin’ Down” by Greg Guidry from ‘Over The Line’

Play video

This soft rock gem was written by Greg Guidry and David Martin and recorded by Guidry back in 1982. The song was a smash hit. It peaked at No. 11 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US and No. 17 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. Over The Line is a great album in general. But “Goin’ Down” was the song that made itself known on rock radio for the rest of that year.

Videos by American Songwriter

“What’s Forever For” by Michael Martin Murphey from ‘Michael Martin Murphey’

Play video

How about a little bit of country rock to add some flavor to this list? Michael Martin Murphey’s country and soft rock version of “What’s Forever For” is actually a cover of a rock song from 1979, a la England Dan & John Ford Coley. The pair’s original version is great, but Murphey took it to new heights with his multi-genre version in 1982. “What’s Forever For” would reach its best charting placement with Murphey’s version. It peaked at No. 1 on the country charts and No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Hot In The City” by Billy Idol from ‘Billy Idol’

Play video

Several songs from Billy Idol’s debut album became legendary in an instant, such as the iconic “White Wedding”. But younger listeners might not know about how big a deal “Hot In The City” was on rock radio in 1982. This standout new wave glam rock jam was a smash hit globally, peaking at No. 23 in the US. A remix of “Hot In The City” would drop a few years later, bringing the song to No. 13 in Idol’s native UK.

(Photo by Jim Wilson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)