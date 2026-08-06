3 Folk Songs From the 1970s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

In the 1970s, folk songs were often masquerading as rock music. But just because a track includes a guitar doesn’t mean it’s always rock. In fact, sometimes those songs can boast an air of traditional folk music.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that are rooted more in folk than rock. Indeed, these are three folk songs from the 1970s with melodies that still echo decades later.

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“American Pie” by Don McLean from ‘American Pie’ (1971)

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This 1971 song by Don McLean has all the elements of a traditional folk song. It’s acoustic-driven and melodically entertaining. But it’s also sad and mournful. The tune is an ode to fallen musical heroes of an earlier generation—specifically those like Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens, who both famously died in an Iowa plane crash on February 3, 1959. McLean pays homage to these fallen artists. But then he also offers a note of hope. There is something uplifting about this song, which is also a common thread in older folk music. Indeed, this track also has markings.

“The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ (1970)

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If Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel had been born 50 years earlier, they would be known as two of America’s great folk artists. But since they released music in the 1960s and 1970s, they were known as rock stars. Still, a rose by any other name would sound as sweet, as William Shakespeare taught us. Indeed, what’s in a name? When it comes to the music of Simon & Garfunkel, there is not much superior. Their songs are divine, imbued with angelic harmonies that recall the greatest music—yes—of all time.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

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John Denver didn’t fit into any genre box. He was Americana, folk, rock, country—whatever you wanted to call him. But what you could always trust was that his music would resonate with the people. For evidence of this, look no further than “Take Me Home, Country Roads” from his 1971 LP, Poems, Prayers & Promises. The track is a timeless work. It’s as if it was handed down to us by the gods—it’s a folk song that seems to sum up the entirety of human existence in a matter of a few minutes.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns