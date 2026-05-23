3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Changed Radio for Good

Classic rock radio is the place you go when you want to be transported to a different time, while also enjoying only the biggest hits of the 20th century. Classic rock radio is the place where you can find killer rock songs from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s with ease. And one of your faves always seems to already be playing. I think the following three classic rock songs from the 1970s, specifically, were instrumental in making classic rock radio as good as it is today.

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“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen (1975)

I don’t think there’s a single classic rock radio station out there that doesn’t play this 1975 Queen classic at least once a day. After all, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was one of the biggest progressive rock songs of the 1970s. If you were around when it dropped, you know all too well how heavily the song was played on the radio. It’s just so much fun to sing along to. I can’t think of a more perfect track to make it to classic rock radio today. Considering the track was a No. 1 hit in the UK at the time, I’m sure it still gets just as much airplay across the pond as it does stateside.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (1974)

“Free Bird” has been in heavy classic rock radio rotation for years. So much so that it became something of a joke. Yelling “play ‘Free Bird’!” at concerts, especially Lynyrd Skynyrd concerts, became an old-school meme of sorts. I can see why. This 1974 song was a Top 20 hit on the Hot 100 back in the day. It might be Lynyrd Skynyrd’s most famous song. And it just sounds so good on the radio.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who (1971)

It’s catchy, it’s anthemic, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”, often incorrectly referred to as “Teenage Wasteland” due to its chorus, is by far one of The Who’s greatest hard rock works of their career. Not a day goes by that classic rock radio plays this entry on our list of songs from the 1970s, and I’m glad it keeps getting airplay today. It’s just that good.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns