Born in Ohio 68 Years Ago Today, the Daughter of Country Music’s Sweetheart Who Followed Her Famous Mother to the Top of the Charts

Born May 23, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, Shelly West got a taste of the country music industry at an early age. The daughter of country music’s “sweetheart” Dottie West and her first husband, steel guitarist Bill West, Shelly enjoyed her own success in the genre during the 1980s.

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Best known for her duets with David Frizzell—younger brother of the late country music legend Lefty Frizzell—West has two number-one hits to her name.

The first came in 1981 with “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma”, a duet with Frizzell. Two years later, West would land her first solo number one with 1983’s “Jose Cuervo”.

Unfortunately, Shelly West’s country music career largely ground to a halt following her mother’s untimely death in September 1991. Today, we’re reflecting on her life and legacy as West celebrates her 68th birthday.

Both Shelly West and Her Mother Enjoyed Success in the 1980s

When Shelly West was born in the late 1950s, her mother was making the regional rounds in Ohio as she chased mainstream country music stardom. The West family officially moved to Nashville in 1961.

In a 2016 interview with CountryZone.net, Shelly recalled how her mother’s flair for entertaining manifested during her childhood.

Dottie West would often perform shows at home for her daughter’s Girl Scout troops, or regale them with tales of the road. She also let Shelly and her brothers tag along to shows at the Grand Ole Opry or Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“Mom always did things in a big way and I was just always very proud of her,” West said.

Dottie’s career began gathering steam in the late 1970s and early 1980s when she was Kenny Rogers’ duet partner. As a teenager, Shelly joined her mother’s road show until she found her own musical counterpart in David Frizzell.

How Clint Eastwood Helped Their Career

In 1977, Shelly West married Frizzell’s younger brother Allen, a guitarist in Dottie’s band. Three years later, she and her then-brother-in-law recorded a single called “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma.”

Actor-director Clint Eastwood liked the song enough to include it on the soundtrack for his 1980 film Any Which Way You Can. The song became a radio hit, landing the duet a record deal with Warner Brothers. In 1981, the pair picked up Vocal Duo of the Year honors from the Country Music Association and the Top Vocal Duet trophy from the Academy of Country Music.

While performing with Frizzell, Shelly also pursued a solo career. She notched a number-one hit with 1983’s “Jose Cuervo”.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1991, Dottie West’s Final Ride to the Opry Ended in Tragedy]

Shelly also toured with her mother in 1990. Then, on August 30, 1991, Dottie West was involved in a car wreck on the way to a performance at the Grand Ole Opry. She died from her injuries four days later on September 4, at just 58 years old.

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