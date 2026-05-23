4 of Reba McEntire’s Most Nostalgic Hits, Which Pack a Serious Emotional Punch

Reba McEntire has recorded a lot of music in her career. Her first single, “I Don’t Want To Be A One Night Stand”, came out in 1976. Five decades later, McEntire is still making music. Among her many, many hits are these four nostalgic songs, which all pack a serious emotional punch.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sweet Dreams”

McEntire’s Top 20 single as a solo artist, “Sweet Dreams” came out in 1979, on her sophomore Out Of A Dream album. Written by Don Gibson, “Sweet Dreams” was first released by Gibson, followed by Faron Young, Patsy Cline, Tommy McLain, and Emmylou Harris, before McEntire had a hit single with it.

“Sweet Dreams” is about wanting to move on. The song begins with, “Sweet Dreams of you / Every night I go through / Why can’t I forget you / And start my life new / Instead of having sweet dreams about you.”

“’Til Love Comes Again”

Out in 1989 on McEntire’s Sweet Sixteen record is “’Til Love Comes Again”. Written by Ed Hill and Bob Regan, “’Til Love Comes Again” became a Top 5 hit for McEntire.

A song of hope, “’Til Love Comes Again” says, “’Til love comes again / To end these lonely nights / Till love comes again / To drive these tears I cry / It’s darkest just before the dawn / And I’ll just keep holding on till then / ’Til love comes again.”

“The Greatest Man I Never Knew”

Few songs are as emotional, by any artist, as “The Greatest Man I Never Knew”. Written by Richard Leigh and Layng Martine Jr., “The Greatest Man I Never Knew” is based on Leigh’s own life.

Orphaned at two, Leigh went through different foster homes until he was adopted by the ex-wife of his older brother when he was eight.

“The Greatest Man I Never Knew” says, “The greatest man I never knew / Lived just down the hall / And every day we said, ‘Hello’ / But never touched at all / He was in his paper / I was in my room / How was I to know he thought I hung the moon?”

“Somebody”

It’s impossible not to smile while listening to “Somebody”. Out in 2004 on her Room To Breathe record, Dave Berg, Annie Tate, and Sam Tate are the three writers.

“Somebody” is an anthem of hope, especially when it seems the right person can’t be found. The song says, “Somebody in the next car / Somebody on the morning train / Somebody in the coffee shop that you walk right by every day / Somebody that you look at but never really see / Somewhere out there / Is somebody.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images