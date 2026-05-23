4 “Late” Songs From the 70s and 80s That Are Right on Time

Late is a small word that can conjure so much. It can evoke increased urgency, missed opportunity, and creeping sorrow. And it rhymes with so much. No wonder that songwriters have been going to the well with the word for eons. We picked out four particularly special songs that use the word “late” in their titles. See if you remember them before it’s too, well, you know what we’re going to say.

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“Late For The Sky” by Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne had been building to something special on his first two albums. Late For The Sky, released in 1974, represented the kind of third-album masterpiece that so many of the greats have achieved. And the title track set the impassioned tone. The title phrase is so fascinating all on its own. It suggests that there are limitless possibilities all around us. But we’re too busy getting in our own way to fully acknowledge and take advantage of them. When Browne holds those elongated vocal notes throughout the song, the bittersweet feelings, so well elocuted in the lyrics, come soaring to the surface.

“It’s Too Late” by Carole King

What made the Tapestry album so special? Carole King brought to it the years of craft that she built up writing for others. She combined that with the confessional qualities of the singer-songwriter genre. As a result, she delivered a set of songs that didn’t skimp on the catchiness but still resonated with others experiencing a similar palette of emotions. “It’s Too Late” epitomizes these qualities. The languid music is the perfect setting for the resignation of the main character. While keeping her lyrical lines succinct, King still gets right to the heart of a love affair that can no longer be rescued from the brink.

“It’s Late” by Queen

In addition to being one of the world’s greatest rock guitarists, Brian May of Queen deserves credit for writing many unforgettable songs for the band. “It’s Late” isn’t remembered as a big hit. But it contains so many of the elements that made this band great. The instrumentalists deliver bluesy heft throughout much of the song. But May’s concoction also allows them to show off their melodic side, especially when those sky-high vocal harmonies come crashing down from nowhere. May also constructed the tune in such a way that it sent Freddie Mercury way up into his upper register, always a good recipe for musical thrills.

“Late In The Evening” by Paul Simon

Paul Simon is one of the few artists who could have placed two songs on this list. “The Late Great Johnny Ace”, released on his 1982 album Hearts And Bones, was a touching meditation on mortality inspired by John Lennon’s death. We’re going with “Late In The Evening”, however, because it’s the one song here that finds some positivity in the word “late.” After all, that’s the time of night when all kinds of possibilities emerge that weren’t available in the daylight hours. Simon equates those thrills with the excitement of live music. And he brings those feelings to bear via a recklessly rhythmic, horn-drenched track that oozes with vitality.

Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns