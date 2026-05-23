3 Famous Bands That Lost Their Lead Singer—and Somehow Survived

Some of the most legendary bands of all time decided to call it quits after their lead singer passed away suddenly or departed the band. Nirvana is one shining example, Led Zeppelin and Joy Division are a couple of others. But some bands decided to carry on without their powerhouse frontmen. And, against all odds, continued to produce legendary music. Let’s look at a few examples of famous bands that lost their lead singer and carried on, shall we?

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AC/DC

AC/DC’s Bon Scott is a legend, one of the band’s first vocalists. Less than a year after Highway To Hell dropped in 1979, which helped bring AC/DC to international fame, Scott tragically died from alcohol poisoning. Apparently, the band was going to pack up and disband, but Scott’s family encouraged them to keep going. They brought English vocalist Brian Johnson on board. Then they dropped Back In Black in 1980, which surpassed the success of Highway To Hell. The rest is history. I’m sure Scott is looking down at his band fondly still.

Genesis

Peter Gabriel had been Genesis’ frontman for quite some time until 1974, when he abruptly left the group to pursue his solo career. His last album with the group as their lead singer was The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, their most successful release in the US thus far. But they didn’t have to look far to find a replacement. Phil Collins was the band’s drummer, and he had the makings of a proper frontman. That much was proven true when A Trick Of The Tail dropped, his first album with Genesis as their lead vocalist. That progressive rock delight was even more successful than their last drop. The band would reach their career peak in the 1980s with Collins at the helm.

Pink Floyd

The story of Syd Barrett still stings today. He was an incredible musician, writer, and creative who was at the helm of Pink Floyd’s debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. The psychedelic rock album was primarily written by Barrett and featured his lead vocals, and the album was a stellar and successful debut. Sadly, Barrett struggled with his mental health and psychedelic drug use. He would relinquish his lead singer position for A Saucerful Of Secrets and leave the band before the album was completed. David Gilmour, who was recruited to pick up the slack, would become the band’s lead singer and guitarist on legendary albums like The Dark Side Of The Moon and Wish You Were Here. Though, Roger Waters would act as a sort of frontman, as he wrote the majority of their songs.

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