3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Your Dad Loves

There are few things in this world that get a 100% approval. The list includes oxygen, Dolly Parton and spaghetti. But when it comes to 100% of dads, that list includes 90s classic rock. Every one of them would trade any day of work for a relaxing afternoon with their Discman and a greatest hits album of songs from the decade. That sound you hear is every dad sighing at the idea in unison.

But what songs would be on that greatest hits? Well, we wanted to offer our thought at the top three. The trio of tracks that might just open that compilation. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 90s we’re sure your dad loves—and would want playing on his Discman.

“Zombie” by The Cranberries from ‘No Need To Argue’ (1994)

The anti-war song was a mainstay on the radio and MTV in the 1990s. And in the 1990s that meant something. The Cranberries were a powerhouse group, despite being named after some delicious berries. They had hits throughout the decade but it was their song “Zombie” that defined them. What the track most indicated was that lead singer Dolores O’Riordan had guts. And she transferred that courage to you whenever you listened. Dads could salute that.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

You know what’s a fun song to sing when you’re driving down the highway (or to the local grocery store)? “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden. The grunge tune boats a chorus you can’t help but belt and love doing so the whole time. Lead vocalist Chris Cornell had a voice for the ages but he also empowered you to sing along—all dads welcome. And for those fathers who grew up in the heart of the alt-rock era, this is one that’s emblazoned on your brain. Dads get it.

“Glycerine” by Bush from ‘Sixteen Stone’ (1996)

Today’s dads who grew up back in the 90s all kind of wanted to be Gavin Rossdale. His gruff, electric voice emboldened a generation. He was handsome and nonchalant and cool and in one of the best bands of the era. What wasn’t to like? Armed with that knowledge, it’s now clear that dads reclining with their Discman and a 90s classic rock greatest hits album would love to reminisce on their youth and their wish to be the lead singer of Bush. Just one more time…

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images