Hurricane Erin Forces ‘American Idol’ Winner and Country Star To Reschedule North Carolina Show

In 2011, Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina proved that American Idol wasn’t just for aspiring pop stars. With both finding themselves onstage for finale night, McCreery ultimately took home the title. The country singer became the youngest male winner in Idol history at 17 years old. More than a decade later, he recently joined the storied ranks of Grand Ole Opry members. Unfortunately, the “5 More Minutes” crooner, 31, recently had to postpone an upcoming show as his home state braces for a Category 2 storm.

McCreery was set to take the stage Thursday (Aug. 21) at Morris Farm Back 40 Live in Barco, North Carolina. However, as Hurricane Erin gathers strength and size off the Atlantic coast, the venue made the decision to reschedule McCreery’s set for May 23, 2026. The American Idol champ announce the news on social media Tuesday (Aug. 19.)

Due to the projected path of Hurricane Erin and in the interest of the safety of fans, staff, and artists, my concert originally scheduled for August 21, 2025, at Morris Farm Back 40 Live has been rescheduled to May 23, 2026. (1/3) — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) August 19, 2025

If you purchased a ticket for the Aug. 21 show, it will be honored for the new date. Fans who are unable to attend next year’s show must request a full refund from their original point of purchase within 30 days of the original announcement.

According to the latest forecast, Hurricane Erin’s eye will pass about 200 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, sending waves as high as 20 feet along the coast of North Carolina to Virginia.

Scotty McCreery Teams Up With Lee Brice, Hootie and the Blowfish on New EP

Scotty McCreery released his sixth full-length studio album, Rise and Fall, in May 2024. More than a year later, the Academy of Country Music’s former Best New Artist has shaken things up a bit with his five-song EP, Scooter and Friends.

Released July 18, Scooter and Friends sees McCreery joining forces with Hootie and the Blowfish, Charlie Wilson and Lee Brice.

“I haven’t done a lot of collaborations before in my career, so I think it was just a bit unexpected,” McCreery said. “But so far the reaction’s been great.”

McCreery called Rise and Fall “my favorite full length album I’ve ever done.” However, “it just didn’t feel like we were done in the writers room,” he said. “I kind of wanted to keep going. And so we did that and turned into a album where we’re like, man, this would sound good as a collab and this would sound good as a duet and just little by little it worked out that way.”

