Morgan Wallen Keeps ‘I’m the Problem’ Out Of 2026 Grammys Race

With the 68th Grammy Awards scheduled to air on February 1, 2026, artists from all genres already worked to nominate their favorite songs. The first round of voting will start on October 3rd and run until the 15th. The official nominations will be announced a few weeks later, on November 7th. As fans wonder which artists and songs will be nominated, Morgan Wallen went ahead and announced his hit album, I’m The Problem, would not be submitted.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since its release in May, I’m The Problem has taken over the country and the charts. Looking at the numbers, Wallen has accumulated a staggering 40 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. As for his latest release, it landed him 11 consecutive weeks on the chart. He also held the No. 1 spot on Top Country Albums.

Scanning over Spotify, four of Wallen’s popular songs came from the album, with “I’m The Problem” bringing in over 220 million streams. The only song to hold more streams was his collaboration with Post Malone on “I Had Some Help.” It brought in a whopping 1.2 billion streams.

Sending his stardom through the roof, Wallen’s team announced the album would not be submitted for consideration. And if that wasn’t enough, the country star decided to exclude himself from any category.

Morgan Wallen Makes History With ‘I’m The Problem’

While most artists celebrate getting nominated for a Grammy Award, Wallen wanted nothing to do with the ceremony. But with his album featuring 37 songs, the singer worked with stars like Tate McRae, Hardy, Eric Church, and Malone.

Thrilled over what they all created together, Wallen’s team didn’t want to stop those singers from submitting their work on the album. The decision to step away from the Grammys appeared to focus only on Wallen.

Having only spent a little over a decade in country music, Wallen seemed to carve his own path in the genre. And it worked as 36 of the songs on I’m The Problem landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Of those 36, six entered the Top 10. That milestone made the singer the first country artist to accomplish such a feat.

Skipping the Grammys won’t slow him down – if anything, it cements Wallen as one of country music’s biggest forces

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)