3 Classic Rock Songs From the 70s That Define the Genre

Word association time! Quick, when we name a decade, you shout out the bands that come immediately to mind. Ready? The 70s! Okay, we hear you. And those are some of the same bands that we think of, too. The 70s were overflowing with great rock bands. Groups that would create the catalog for what we call classic rock today.

Videos by American Songwriter

And where would all those myriad classic rock radio stations be without these performers? We don’t want to know… But what we do want to do is dive into the 70s for a spell and check out three groups that helped define the decade’s sound. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 70s that help to define the genre.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

You can’t talk about Led Zeppelin without mentioning this song. You can’t talk about the 1970s without mentioning this song. And you can’t talk about classic rock without mentioning this song. That’s the lasting power and influence of the British-born rockers’ classic track, “Stairway to Heaven”. Released in 1971 on Led Zeppelin’s fourth LP, the track is perhaps the most famous classic rock song ever, both for its musical prowess and its over-the-top largess. But that’s who Led Zeppelin was. Large, talented, and powerful.

“Barracuda” by Heart from ‘Little Queen’ (1977)

Throughout the world, certain cities have their sister cities. They are two locales linked across land and sea. Such was the same in the 70s with two rock bands. Indeed, England had Led Zeppelin and America had Heart. But Heart was no mere accompanist. They were the real deal and boasted hit after hit. Ann Wilson’s voice soared like Robert Plant’s. And guitarist Nancy Wilson could play the six-string like Jimmy Page. Or vice versa. Either way, Heart helped define the 70s thanks to songs like the scathing hit “Barracuda”, which is still popping up on television commercials today.

“Time” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1974)

One of the signature albums of the 1970s was Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Not only did fans enjoy playing it while watching The Wizard of Oz, but it’s just a remarkable work of music that flies, dips, dives, expands, expounds, and wows. Fans are still playing it over and over today, listening to the wisdom, insight, and musicianship. And the track “Time” is particularly astounding. Sonically, it’s impeccable. And its message? Get out and live your life before it’s too late! That’s an all-timer.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images