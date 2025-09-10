3 Classic Rockers From the 70s Who Wrote Songs for Other Artists

The 1970s were a hotbed for classic rock music. Today, when we look back on the decade, we can see the roots of so much. Whether it’s the British Invasion bands who took American blues and repackaged the stuff back to American audiences or the home-grown artists who continued to help shape the sounds, the 70s were groundbreaking.

Below, we wanted to highlight three artists who not only contributed a great deal through their recordings but also wrote songs for other big-name performers. Indeed, these are three classic rockers from the 70s who wrote songs for other artists.

Bob Dylan

In 1970, fresh after the dissolution of The Beatles, the band’s lead guitarist, George Harrison, went off on his own to record and release a triple-album, All Things Must Pass. That massive work included the opening tune, “I’d Have You Anytime”, which was co-written by Harrison and iconic songwriter Bob Dylan. The Bard, who was a huge influence on the former Fab Four, worked well with Harrison. They even formed the band the Traveling Wilburys years later with other big names like Tom Petty and Roy Orbison.

David Bowie

British-born artist David Bowie was known for his fashion statements, his musical personas, and his ability to write a hit track. Well, he loaned the latter ability to his friend, rocker Iggy Pop, in the mid-70s when he helped Pop write a number of songs for the 1977 LP, Lust For Life. Bowie even helped pen the title track, which is perhaps Pop’s most famous release. Together, the two were a match made in heaven, blending rock prowess, songwriting skills, and a knack for preening.

Mick Jagger

In 1974, Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood released his debut solo album. Humorously, the LP was titled, I’ve Got My Own Album To Do, because Wood recruited so many big names to assist him, and their common refrain was a begrudging yes since they each had their own albums to do! Well, two of the guys Wood got to help him were bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, who co-wrote the tune, “Act Together”, for their fellow six-string player.

Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images