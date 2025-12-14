3 Classic Rockers With No. 1 Albums From 1996 That We Still Stan

If you found a magic lamp buried in some sand dune on the other side of the world, what would you wish for? Well, of course, we mean what would you wish for besides going back to the year 1996 to enjoy the flavor of the mid-90s. Duh, that’s a given!

Indeed, 1996 was a great year. We’d love to go back. If any of you have magic lamps out there you don’t want anymore… Anyway, yes, below we wanted to dive into some great albums from 1996. Indeed, these are three classic rockers who scored No. 1 albums that year that we still love.

‘Evil Empire’ by Rage Against The Machine (1996)

There was no band in the 1990s with more energy than Rage Against The Machine. The group not only showed you how to fight the power, but they did so with enough wattage to light up an entire state. And it was thanks to that passion that their LP, Evil Empire, hit No. 1 the year it dropped in 1996. Part-rock, part-hip-hop, the group was all heart.

‘Load’ by Metallica (1996)

Metallica was a dark cloud over your entire neighborhood. Except, it was the kind of dark cloud that made people party, not hide. It was the kind of dark cloud that created an impending feeling of doom. But that was a reason for people to celebrate, not shy away. The hard rockers Metallica hold a special place in music history. Dark and brooding but also triumphant, their 1996 LP Load hit No. 1 because it gave fans something different.

‘Razorblade Suitcase” by Bush (1996)

When you heard Bush’s brand of buzzing music on the radio or saw their videos on MTV, you knew you were in for something excellent. Your skeleton would shake. Your emotions would bubble like lava. Bush knew how to engage an audience and make them rise to the occasion. That’s why their 1996 LP hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. That and the supreme rock hit “Swallowed”, which you can check out above.

