3 Classic Tunes That Change Perspective Mid-Verse, and Flip the Entire Song on Its Head

Perspective is a powerful tool in a song. Whether an artist is using their perspective, delivering a candid track about their lives, imagining a new reality, or singing from the viewpoint of another, the way a song is written matters just as much as what it’s written about. These three songs below all use a perspective shift—whether it’s as in-your-face as collaborating with another artist or as simple as the narrator changing their mind.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Iconic Releases That Prove Today Has Historically Been One of the Best Days of the Year for Music]

“Kill Bill” (SZA)

SZA‘s “Kill Bill” shifts from a fantasy about getting back at an ex to a full-blown murder confession. The shift happens suddenly, with the lyrics changing from I might kill my ex to I just killed my ex. Only a couple of words were changed, yet the entire song feels different because of it.

This isn’t as flashy a perspective change as some of the other songs on this list, but it warrants a mention. It’s the narrator’s change of heart in “Kill Bill” that gives this song weight.

“Our Song” (Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift is the queen of a perspective shift. She’s used this countless times in her songwriting. But, perhaps her most famous use of it comes from “Our Song.”

This early Swift release focuses on Swift’s boyfriend’s perspective for most of the runtime. At the very end, though, Swift puts in her own two cents, changing the onus from her partner to herself. ‘Cause our song is the slamming screen door / Sneakin’ out late, tapping on his window, she sings, flipping the story on its head.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs That 70s Teens Definitely Overplayed—but Can You Blame Them?]

“Picture” (Sheryl Crow and Kid Rock)

Sheryl Crow and Kid Rock make use of two opposing perspectives in “Picture.” This country-rock crossover ballad is everything you could want in a duet. It’s a well-rounded vignette of a broken relationship from both sides, sung by two prominent artists.

Kid Rock kicks things off, telling the listener where things went wrong for him. Later, Crow jumps in and offers a counterpoint. Without the addition of the second voice and perspective shift, this song wouldn’t be nearly as memorable as it is.

[RELATED: The Song Sheryl Crow Originally Wrote for Her Scrapped 1992 Debut That Ended Up on a Wynonna Judd Album]

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)