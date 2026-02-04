Bruce Hornsby Announces New Album, ‘Indigo Park,’ Featuring Final Collaboration with the Late Bob Weir, Plus Bonnie Raitt & More

Eclectic singer-songwriter and pianist Bruce Hornsby has announced plans to release a new studio album, Indigo Park, on April 3. The 10-track collection includes collaborations with late Grateful Dead singer-guitarist Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, and late Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

Hornsby has close ties with the Grateful Dead, having been a touring member of the band from 1990 to 1992. Bruce revealed in a tribute he wrote for Weir after Bob’s death on January, that the two collaborated on a new song featuring lyrics written by Hunter.

That tune, “Might As Well Be Me, Florinda,” is featured on Indigo Park. Hunter, who died in 2019, also wrote the lyrics for the lyrics for another song on the album, “Alabama.”

Meanwhile, Raitt appears on a song titled “Ecstatic,” while Koenig is featured on a tune called “Memory Palace.”

Hornby has released Indigo Park’s title track as the lead single from the album. A music video featuring Bruce performing the tune has debuted on his official YouTube channel. “Indigo Park” was inspired by an incident that occurred at a 10th grade party at the Indigo Park Pool in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia, when a “great big entrance” didn’t go as planned.

In a press release, Indigo Park is described as a collection of songs “that oscillate between extremes—light and dark, memory and fantasy, calm and rage, doubt and certainty.” The album features contributions from Hornsby’s longtime band The Noisemakers, as well as bassist Pino Palladino, guitarist Blake Mills, and drummer Chris Dave.

The album can be pre-ordered now and will be available on CD, vinyl LP, and digital formats.

More About the ‘Indigo Park’ Album

Hornsby began working on Indigo Park in 2024, around the time of his 70th birthday. At the time, he’d been feeling burnt out, having released four albums during the previous five years. Bruce soon became inspired to make more new music, with some help from the various collaborators who joined him on the new project.

Reflecting on his work on Indigo Park, Hornsby said in a statement, “It’s just an old bastard, looking back. To be honest, I’ve found a way, a path to grow old gracefully, with help from some newborn friends of mine.”

Regarding the song he recorded with Weir, Bruce said in his tribute to the Grateful Dead legend, “We just worked together in 2025 on some new music and had a joyful time with it. This piece, a song I wrote with Robert Hunter, will stand as our mutual final collaboration, and I will always cherish it, along with all the times we played together through the years.”

Hornsby’s 2026 Tour Plans

Hornsby will be hitting the road later this year with The Noisemakers for U.S. tour in support of Indigo Park. The trek kicks off on April 9 in Cincinnati and is plotted out through a July 25 performance in Patchogue, New York. The outing includes an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 25.

Bruce also has three shows lined up in February. In all, he has nearly 30 confirmed concerts in 2026. Visit BruceHornsby.com for more information.

‘Indigo Park’ Track List:

“Indigo Park” “Memory Palace” – featuring Ezra Koenig “Entropy Here (Rust In Peace)” “Silhouette Shadows” “Ecstatic” – featuring Bonnie Raitt “Alabama” “North Dakota Slate Roof” “Sliver Of Time” “Might As Well Be Me, Florinda” – with Bob Weir & featuring Blake Mills “Take A Light Strain”

