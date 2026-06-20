3 Controversial Aerosmith Songs That Would Turn Heads Today

We all know that rock and roll is about sex, drugs, and well, rock and roll. Sometimes this fact can be easy to forget when you’re enjoying some of the classics. Here are three Aerosmith songs that toe the line between bold and controversial. These would definitely perk up some ears if they were put out today.

“Big Ten Inch Record”

Play video

This song takes sexual entendres to a whole new level, especially with its use of comedic timing. In “Big Ten Inch Record”, Tyler sings about enticing his lover with a bluesy record, or so it might seem.

Videos by American Songwriter

Got me the strangest woman

Believe me this trick’s no cinch

But I really get her going

When I whip out my big ten inch

Record of a band that plays the blues

Well a band that plays the blues

She just love my big ten inch

Record of her favorite blues.

It’s possible that something like this might be released today, but you have to admit, this song is about as forward as it gets.

“Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”

Play video

This song from Aerosmith’s album Permanent Vacation sings about having a run-in with a man who looks like a woman. Although the lyrics might lead some listeners to think that this track is transphobic, as co-writer Desmond Child explained, “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” could also be considered a transgender anthem.

“When Steven Tyler sings, ‘Never judge a book by the cover or who you’re gonna love by your lover,’ it was opening people’s minds, because it was a very conservative time,” Child told The Guardian of the song.

“Rag Doll”

Play video

Originally, this song was written by Steven Tyler, Jim Vallance, and Joe Perry with the title “Rag Time.” Then, songwriter Holly Knight came in with the “Rag Doll” idea. This song is pretty sultry, which isn’t that unorthodox a direction for Aerosmith. However, it refers to the woman in the song as a “tramp,” which would definitely be frowned upon today. The woman, also being referred to as a “rag doll,” feels a little bit degrading.

“I’m feeling like a bad boy / Mm, just a like a bad boy / I’m ripping up a rag doll / Like throwing away an old toy.”

Photo by: Ross Marino/Getty Images