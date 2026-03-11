3 Conway Twitty Hits Everyone Should Know—Even If You’re Not a Country Fan

Conway Twitty not only had a successful career as a duo with Loretta Lynn, but he also had success as a solo artist. In 1958, Twitty had his first No. 1 hit with “It’s Only Make Believe”. The song began a run of hits for Twitty that would last for more than 30 years, with his final Top 10 hit in 1990, with “I Couldn’t See You Leavin’.”

Twitty has far too many hits to mention, but these are three of his most important songs, which every country music fan should know.

“Hello Darlin’”

Without question, “Hello Darlin’” is one of Twitty’s most popular songs. Out in 1970 as the title track of an album also released in 1970, the song is written by Twitty.

A song that is recognized from the first note, “Hello Darlin’” begins with, “Hello, darlin’, nice to see you / It’s been a long time / You’re just as lovely as you used to be / How’s your new love? Are you happy? / Hope you’re doin’ fine.”

At the suggestion of Twitty’s producer, Owen Bradley, he speaks the first line. Twitty received the first of his 29 CMA Awards nominations, for “Hello Darlin’.”

“Slow Hand”

In 1982, Twitty had a two-week No. 1 hit with “Slow Hand“. Written by Michael Clark and John Bettis, “Slow Hand” was first a big hit for the Pointer Sisters in 1981, the same year country singer Del Reeves also released a version. But it’s Twitty’s version that remains the most successful today.

“Slow Hand” says, “You want a man with a slow hand / You want a lover with an easy touch / You want somebody who will spend some time / Not come and go in a heated rush / Baby, believe me, I understand / When it comes to love, you want a slow hand.”

“I’d Love To Lay You Down”

In 1980, Twitty had a platinum-selling, No. 1 single with “I’d Love To Lay You Down”. Written by John MacRae, “I’d Love To Lay You Down” was reportedly written for Johnny Duncan. But due to the overt nature of the lyrics, Duncan passed, with Twitty quickly snatching up the song for himself.

“I’d Love To Lay You Down” says, “Lay you down and softly whisper / Pretty love words in your ear / Lay you down and tell you all the things / A woman loves to hear / I’ll let you know how much it means just havin’ you around / Oh, darlin’, how I’d love to lay you down.”

In 2003, Daryle Singletary released a version of “I’d Love To Lay You Down”. The song is on Singletary’s That’s Why I Sing This record.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images