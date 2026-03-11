A Q&A With the Next On Deck Road Ready Promotion Winner, Izzy Burns

Izzy Burns is the Next On Deck Road Ready promotion winner for her song, “Never Know,” which she co-wrote with Mellad Abeid.

Burns told American Songwriter got the idea for the song after she woke up one morning with the imprint of the pillow on her face. That became the track’s opening line.

“I had been feeling unsure of where I was going and what I wanted to do with music and life, and it was like I had a realization that I could make the uncertainty bad and scary, or I could make it exciting and full of possibility,” she said. “This song became a reset for my rumination and affirmation to my dream of being an artist and songwriter.”

The song, Burns told American Songwriter, “is about making the choice to move forward and embrace the unknown.”

“A lot of the times we keep ourselves from moving forward; playing it safe because we’re scared of things not working out,” she said. “I realized, I’d rather go for it and have nothing pan out than always wonder what could’ve happened if I tried.”

Essentially, Burns said, “‘Never Know’ is about finding the courage to try, releasing doubt, and embracing uncertainty.”

Read on to learn more about Burns.

Izzy Burns Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I’ve been in love with music even before I got my voice. I had an emergency tracheostomy as a newborn, which left me with no voice at all for two years. My family would put on music while I was in the hospital to comfort me. My grandpa—a guitarist himself—introduced me to guitar at age two. Ever since, I have been writing and playing music.

I started sharing my songs when I was 12, but even as a little kid, I would write songs and hide them under my bed. Now, songwriting is my way of keeping a diary while amplifying my voice and connecting with people.

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S NEXT ON DECK PROMOTION?

My grandma actually saw an advertisement for the contest and sent it to me. I know that American Songwriter contests are a good way to get your song out. I thought my song, “Never Know,” fit the idea of moving forward and embracing new beginnings.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE ROAD READY CONTEST MEAN TO YOU?

I am so honored to have been chosen in this contest. It reminds me how far I have come and how much more I would like to grow as an artist and songwriter.

WHAT SONGWRITERS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

As a PNW female artist, Brandi Carlile has been my biggest inspiration. Her melodies, vocal techniques and storytelling have inspired me since I found her in early high school. Meeting her once, I was in awe and shock, because she just seems like such a kind and interesting person.

Megan Moroney’s lyrics are so clever, they just keep you hanging on to her words. I admire her as a singer-songwriter for her authenticity. Noah Kahan is also a big motivator for me as a singer-songwriter. He acts very genuine in his songs and in his personality.

The rawness and vulnerability in a songwriter and singer-songwriter moves me along with the catchiness of their music. I look up to writers who can turn personal experiences into something everyone can connect with.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

I have been writing more music and recording with Taylor James Carroll since I met him through Bear Creek Studios in 2023. We have been recording a project this past fall and winter that I am so excited about. The project features co-writes such as those with my longtime collaborator, Mellad Abeid (who I met on a plane coincidentally in high school), Ryan James out of Canada, talented singer-songwriter, Max Bartos, in addition to a few solo writes. This project has been an ongoing reconnection of me to the folkier/more stripped down style I grew up playing.

I love collaborating with other non-musical creatives. I am making music videos with Ryan Miller out of Seattle, while continuing my collaboration with creatives at my alma mater, Colorado Mesa University.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest career dream is to make music that moves and connects people on a large scale; filling rooms and continuously deepening my connection with listeners in person and online. Along with this, I want to stay true to my creative voice, work with other creatives to build community, and help listeners feel seen and inspired through my music.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

You never know what’s going to happen, might as well enter the contest.

Photo courtesy of Izzy Burns