3 Popular Hit Songs You Haven’t Heard In Years But Still Know Every Word To

Pop music is meant to be memorable. That’s really one of the genre’s main functions. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you can still sing along to a pop song you haven’t heard in years. The three unforgettable pop hits below are unshakeable. It could’ve been decades since you last heard these songs, and you’ll still be able to sing along to every word, guaranteed.

“I Want It That Way” — Backstreet Boys

You kind of have to work at not hearing Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.” This pop song remains an oft-played track, but on the off chance you haven’t consciously listened to it in a while, you’ll likely still remember every word.

This pop hit is on a scientific level of ear candy. The melody is so sticky it’s impossible to wash away. Moreover, the harmonies in this song are uber-satisfying. This is a pop hit no one can forget once they hear it, whether they want it in their mind or not. The mere mention of “I Want It That Way” will likely have it stuck in your head for days on end.

“The Power Of Love” — Celine Dion

Celine Dion’s “The Power Of Love” has a cheesy sheen over it these days. But the fact that it shows its age doesn’t mean it’s not a stunning song. Dion’s vocals are evergreen, so no matter how early 90s this pop song is, it still hits the listener right in the heart.

Even if you don’t know the verses to this song, the chorus will come back to you instantaneously. Good luck trying to get Dion’s belt out of your head after revisiting this pop classic. The chorus will be rolling around in your head for days, if not weeks.

“MMMBop” — Hanson

Hanson’s “MMMBop” got so much play in the late 90s that you heard it whether you wanted to or not. This pop band earned one-hit-wonder status for many listeners, obliterating any other effort with “MMMBop.” It was so ingrained in culture that you’d couldn’t forget how this song goes if you tried.

Most of us could sing along to the chorus of this song right now, if prompted. No matter how many years you put in between your listens to this track, it all comes rushing back.

(Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)