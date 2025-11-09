3 Country Classics From the 1970s That Will Always Make Us Cry

Country music has plenty of sad songs. But some of the saddest songs came out decades ago, and are still classics today. These three songs from the 1970s will always make us cry, even after all of these years.

“Help Me Make It Through The Night” by Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson wrote “Help Me Make It Through The Night“, releasing it in 1970 on his Kristofferson album. The song is about a lonely man who yearns to be with someone, if only so he doesn’t feel so alone.

“Help Me Make It Through The Night” says in part, “I don’t care who’s right or wrong / I don’t try to understand / Let the devil take tomorrow / Lord, tonight I need a friend / Yesterday is dead and gone / And tomorrow’s out of sight / And it’s sad to be alone / Help me make it through the night.”

“Help Me Make It Through The Night” has been recorded by numerous artists since Kristofferson’s version came out in 1970. Other artists who have released a version of the song include Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Tammy Wynette, Elvis Presley, and Sammi Smith, among others. Smith had a multi-week No. 1 hit with the song, making it the title track of her 1970 album.

“The Grand Tour” by George Jones

George Jones’ “The Grand Tour” is the title track of his 1974 album. Written by Norro Wilson, Carmol Taylor, and George Richey, “The Grand Tour” is told from the perspective of a man who has just lost his wife and child, and is giving someone a tour of the home they once shared. The song never explicitly says how the singer lost the two people he loved, adding to the mystery of the song.

“The Grand Tour” says, “There’s her rings, all her things / And her clothes are in the closet / Like she left them / When she tore my world apart / As you leave, you’ll see the nursery / Oh, she left me without mercy / Taking nothing but / Our baby and my heart.”

“If We Make It Through December’ by Merle Haggard

Merle Haggard liked “If We Make It Through December” so much, he released it twice. The song, which he did not necessarily intend to be a holiday song, is the title track of Haggard’s studio album, released in February 1974. But before that, Haggard included it on Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, out in 1973.

Haggard wrote “If We Make It Through December” by himself. It’s a sad song about a couple going through an especially challenging season. But it also celebrates resilience, making it one of Haggard’s most notable hits.

“If We Make It Through December” begins with, “If we make it through December / Everything’s gonna be all right, I know / It’s the coldest time of winter / And I shiver when I see the falling snow / If we make it through December / Got plans to be in a warmer town come summertime / Maybe even California / If we make it through December, we’ll be fine.”

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images