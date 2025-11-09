Carlos Santana Teams Up with Award-Winning Mexican Singer Carín León on the Sensual and Spiritual New Single, “Velas”

Carlos Santana has joined forces with Grammy-winning Mexican music star Carín León for a new collaborative single titled “Velas.” The sensual tune was released on Friday, November 7, and is available now via digital formats.

Videos by American Songwriter

The track features Carlos playing electric and acoustic guitars, while León croons smoothly and soulfully in Spanish. The song offers a stylistic fusion of soul, R&B, rock, pop, and flamenco, driven by a grooving urban beat.

“Velas,” which means “candles” in Spanish, was written and produced by 26-time Latin Grammy winner Edgar Barrera. According to a press release, the song “celebrates devotion and heartfelt surrender,” and is an “ode to desire and faith expressed through love.”

In addition, the theme of “Velas” draws on the connection that candles have to spirituality in Latin culture. This is something the guitar legend says he relates to personally.

“For me, candles have a frequency that connects you with the spirit,” Santana noted in a statement.

Meanwhile, a music video for “Velas” has debuted at Santana’s official YouTube channel. The clip features León and Santana performing the tune on a dimly lit stage surrounded by flickering candles.

Santana and León both shared their reflections on the positive meaning behind “Velas.”

“This song is about something that both God and humans love; it’s called romance,” Carlos said. “Romance is a bridge between humans and God. We all pray for something, to God or the universe. What I hope people will feel when they hear this song is that they want to give each other a hug. There’s so much negativity in the world right now that we need a hug of light.”

León, meanwhile, acknowledged how the tune melds spiritual love and romantic love. He added that he feels “Velas” explores the “connection that we Latinos have with our spirituality, beyond religion, as part of our popular culture—and portray[s] it in a modern way.”

Carín also enthused about having the opportunity to work with the influential Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

He said, “Beyond the fact that I get to collaborate with him or give my career this great milestone of being with Carlos Santana, I think what anyone from Mexico, anyone from Latin America, any musician should say is thank you for the art you’ve created and for keeping music alive for so, so many years.”

More About Carín León

During his career, León has won three Latin Grammy Awards. In addition, he nabbed his first Grammy earlier in 2025 in the Best Música Mexicana Album, for Boca Chueca, Vol. 1.

Carín also will compete for four awards at the 2025 Latin Grammys, which will take place on November 13 in Las Vegas.

Both León and Santana are part of the lineup of performers at the ceremony.

About Santana’s Other Recent Collaborative Single

“Velas” follows Carlos’ recent collaboration with the award-winning Texas-based Mexican music band Grupo Frontera on a song titled “Me Retiro.” That tune, which was released in May 2025, also was written and produced by Edgar Barrera. Both “Velas” and “Me Retiro” are part of a new musical project that Santana will be releasing.

Santana’s Upcoming Performance Plans

On November 5, Santana and his namesake band launched a new seven-show engagement at the House of Blues Las Vegas as part of their ongoing residency at the venue. The current series of concerts runs through November 16. Carlos and company also have two eight-date stands lined up in 2026. Those engagements run from January 21 through February 1 and from May 13 through May 24.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage; Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)