3 Country Music Videos That Tell a Shocking Story

Sometimes videos for a country song tell more than the song itself. The first country music video, a clip of Faron Young singing “It’s Four In The Morning”, came out in 1983. In the more than 40 years since then, country artists have used videos to give an entirely new storyline to some of their biggest songs. With that in mind, we found three videos in country music that tell a truly shocking story.

“Does He Love You” by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis

The story in “Does He Love You” is shocking enough. In the song, released in 1993, the two women debate who a man loves more, the wife or the mistress. At the end of the video, McEntire watches as Davis, who is the mistress in the song, goes off in a boat with McEntire’s husband.

The boat shockingly explodes. Just a few seconds later, the video shows that it was all part of a movie, and not actually happening in real life.

The song was a big hit for McEntire and Davis. Interestingly, Davis was singing in McEntire’s band when the song was recorded. According to Wide Open Country, McEntire’s label wanted a more established artist, like Wynonna Judd, to sing with McEntire on the song. McEntire wanted Davis, and got her way when Judd reportedly passed on the song.

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” by Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” tells the story of a couple who have already gone their separate ways, even though they are still together. The song says in part, “We don’t yell, ’cause what the hell / Difference would it make? / We don’t curse and we don’t care / Enough to even hate / We could tear up the house / We could burn the whole thing down / But boy, what for? / ‘Cause we don’t even fight anymore.”

It might sound like just another song about love gone cold. But the shocking video, starring Lucy Hale, reveals that the couple’s home goes up in flames. Even more surprising, they stand apart and watch the fire burn.

“Never Say Never” by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

“Never Say Never” tells a story of a couple who keep getting back together, even though they know their relationship will never work out in the end. The storyline might seem like a typical one, especially in country music, but the video takes a surprising turn.

In the video, it is revealed that the couple is actually a female prison guard and a male prisoner. The video was actually filmed at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee. The prison is now open for tours and no longer houses inmates. Still, that didn’t make filming it any less eerie for the two.

“Obviously, nobody’s there. It’s run-down. It’s freezing cold,” Swindell recalls to iHeart, adding that they both had a “weird feeling” while inside the prison.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images