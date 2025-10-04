3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1979 I Bet You Don’t Remember

Right before the 1980s rolled around, a ton of fantastic music was hitting the airwaves in the late 1970s. From rock to pop to disco to new wave, some cool things were happening in the music world. And the following forgotten songs from 1979 were just a few gems from that era that get overlooked far too often today. Let’s take a look at these underrated, often forgotten tunes worth revisiting!

“Makin’ It” by David Naughton

Remember this disco pop tune from 1979? “Makin’ It” by David Naughton doesn’t get much love today, and it’s a real shame. Though, back in March 1979, this song was quite a hit. Used as the theme song for the television series of the same name (in which Naughton also starred in the leading role), “Makin’ It” became quite a hit upon its release. The song made it to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in Australia and Canada. The song would be actor David Naughton’s only musical release, and I imagine that if his acting career didn’t take off, he would have made a fine pop star.

“Take Me Home” by Cher

I could name a Cher hit on every finger of both hands, but “Take Me Home” might not make it. It’s an amazing song, but it just doesn’t come to mind immediately when I think of Cher. “Take Me Home” comes from the singer’s 15th album and became a big disco hit in early 1979. It peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100. It’s flashy, flirty, fun, and a great example of the direction Cher’s musical career was going after a string of undeserved commercial failures. Cher was on the up-and-up around this time, and “Take Me Home” proves it.

“Get Used To It” by Roger Voudouris

Disco might dominate this list, but pop rock was also all the rage in the late 1970s. “Get Used To It” by Roger Voudouris is one of the most forgotten songs to be released in 1979, but it certainly wasn’t overlooked when it was first released. It was a No. 21 hit on the Hot 100 chart, and did even better on the Adult Contemporary chart and in Australia and New Zealand. This jam is a standout single from the album Radio Dream.

