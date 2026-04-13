3 Country Songs From 1968 That Most People Have Already Forgotten About

The year 1968 was a pretty incredible year in country music. Among the many great country songs out in 1968 are these four hits, songs that sadly most people have already forgotten about.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You’ve Just Stepped In (From Stepping Out On Me)” by Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn has a lengthy list of hits, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter“, “Fist City”, and others. So it’s understandable that not all of Lynn’s songs remain noteworthy. Still, “You’ve Just Stepped In (From Stepping Out On Me)”, is worth listening to today, even decades later.

Written by Don Trowbridge, “You’ve Just Stepped In (From Stepping Out On Me)” is on Lynn’s Your Squaw Is On The Warpath album. A classic Lynn tune about infidelity, the song says, “You’ve just stepped in from stepping out on me / And break that you’ve been on another spree / If you don’t settle down and change your way / I’ll wind up stepping out on you someday.”

“How Long Will My Baby Be Gone” by Buck Owens and the Buckaroos

Buck Owens‘ “How Long Will My Baby Be Gone” is his only No.1 single in 1968. Out with his group, the Buckaroos, Owens is the sole writer of the song, which is on his Sweet Rosie Jones record.

“How Long Will My Baby Be Gone” says, “How much does a heart ache / How deep is a heartbreak. How long do these sleepless nights go on / And how long will my baby be gone.”

“Already It’s Heaven” by David Houston

Billy Sherrill and Glenn Sutton are the two writers of “Already It’s Heaven”. One of David Houston’s many hits, “Already It’s Heaven” is the title track of Houston’s ninth studio album.

The sweet song says, “Already it’s heaven, and we’ve barely met / And you’ve not even started loving me yet / ‘Cause you’ve made it sweeter than it’s ever been / And if you should love me, what would it be then.”

“Born To Be With You” by Sonny James

A No. 1 hit for Sonny James, “Born To Be With You” is the title track of his 1968 project. Written by Don Robertson, the Chordettes first had a hit with “Born To Be With You” in 1956.

“Born To Be With You” is a simple love song that says, “By your side, satisfied / Through and through / ‘Cause I was born to be with you / Wondrously, love can see / So I knew / That I was born to be with you.”

Numerous other artists also recorded “Born To Be With You”, including Bing Crosby and Anne Murray.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns