3 Country Songs From 1972 That Every Small-Town Kid Still Knows by Heart

Ready to jam out (or maybe shed a tear to) some seriously memorable small-town celebrating country songs from 1972? If you spent your youth in rural America, these songs might already have a special place in your heart.

“Oklahoma Sunday Morning” by Glen Campbell

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“Oklahoma homeward bound / I was lost, but now I’m found again / I missed you May down till September / When my hair is gray I’ll still remember / Oklahoma Sunday morning, until I die.”

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Small-town Oklahoma natives likely know this Glen Campbell gem on our list of country songs from 1972 by heart. Technically released at the tail-end of 1971, “Oklahoma Sunday Morning” became a hit in 1972. That year, it peaked at No. 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart and even came four spots shy of reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” by Donna Fargo

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“You make the coffee / I’ll make the bed / I’ll fix your lunch / And you fix mine / Now tell me the truth / Do these old shoes look funny?”

This positive, uplifting tune showcases small-town American domestic life beautifully, with lyrics that celebrate the bliss of working-class love, even when couples aren’t rich in material possessions. And it comes as no surprise that this country-pop song became such a hit in 1972.

Donna Fargo made it all the way to No. 1 on the US Country chart with this tune. And “The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” was also a crossover hit. The song made it to No. 11 on the Hot 100. This song would later be covered by the likes of Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, Tanya Tucker, and others.

“Me And Jesus” by Tom T. Hall

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“We can’t afford any fancy preachin’ / We can’t afford any fancy church / We can’t afford any fancy singin’ / But you know Jesus got a lot of poor people out doin’ his work.”

This song is more of a gospel-leaning country tune. It’s one that focuses on how working-class people, often in small towns and rural areas, are devoted to their faith and helping others without big, fancy churches. “Me And Jesus” was a No. 8 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US. The tune also made it to the Hot 100 at No. 98.

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