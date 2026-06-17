3 Country Songs From 1975 That Every Small-Town Kid Still Knows by Heart

These country songs from 1975 might just send you back in time if you grew up in a small town. In fact, even though these are country-specific tunes, each one might make you feel nostalgic even if you’re from another country but grew up in a small village or tiny town. These anthems are unifying, to say the least.

“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver from ‘Back Home Again’

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This John Denver tune might just be the definitive rural anthem of the 1970s, though I’m sure other contenders exist. This celebration of farm life and enjoying simple pleasures resonated with so many small-town people in the 1970s. And that’s regardless of where their small towns were. It’s no surprise that this song was so successful.

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“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver was a smash hit on the Hot Country Songs chart and the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 1. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” might be his most famous tune, but “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” also has a place in the hearts of small-town kids, decades later.

“Long Haired Country Boy” by Charlie Daniels Band from ‘Fire On The Mountain’

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This gem from Charlie Daniel Band is a Southern rock delight, one that immediately transports listeners back to the era of young men with long hair working hard in their small towns. It’s a celebration of rural lifestyles. And there’s a touch of 70s nostalgia there that might resonate with baby boomers from small towns more than anyone else.

“Long Haired Country Boy” by Charlie Daniels Band peaked at No. 27 on the US country chart and No. 16 on the Canadian country chart. It was close to being a crossover hit too, reaching No. 56 on the Hot 100.

“Daydreams About Night Things” by Ronnie Milsap from ‘Night Things’

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Sometimes, a working-class anthem just hits. Even an admittedly romantic one. “Daydreams About Night Things” by Ronnie Milsap is a song about working hard at the factory all day while daydreaming about being home with the one you love doing… night things. You can put two and two together.

This entry on our list of country songs from 1975 that resonate with small-town listeners was a smash hit on the Hot Country Songs chart. There, it peaked at No. 1. The song also did quite well in Canada.

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