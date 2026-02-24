3 Country Songs From 1977 That Have Incredibly Sad Lyrics

There are sad songs, and then there are country songs that are truly heartbreaking. These three country songs all came out in 1977 and have incredibly sad lyrics.

“It Was Almost Like A Song” by Ronnie Milsap

The title track of Ronnie Milsap’s eighth studio album, “It Was Almost Like A Song” is written by Hal David and Archie Jorgan.

“It Was Almost Like A Song” says, “You were in my arms / Right where you belong / And we were so in love / It was almost like a song / January through December / We had such a perfect year / Then the flame became a dying ember / All at once you weren’t here.”

Roy Clark reportedly had a copy of the song but chose not to cut it. Milsap held onto “It Was Almost Like A Song” for several months but wasn’t excited about it, until he came up with a new piano arrangement for the song. “It Was Almost Like A Song” remains one of Milsap’s biggest crossover hits of his career.

“She’s Got You” by Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn includes “She’s Got You” on her I Remember Patsy album. First released by Patsy Cline it became a No. 1 hit for Cline in 1962. 15 years later, Lynn also took it to the top of the charts.

Written by Hank Cochran, “She’s Got You” says, “I’ve got your picture that you gave to me / And it’s signed ‘With Love’ just like it used to be / The only thing different, the only thing new / I’ve got your picture she’s got you / I’ve got the records that we used to share / And they still sound the same as when you were here / The only thing different the only thing new / I’ve got the records she’s got you.”

“Say You’ll Stay Until Tomorrow” by Tom Jones

Tom Jones’s “Say You’ll Stay Until Tomorrow” is the title track of an album that Jones also released in 1977. The only hit single from the record, “Say You’ll Stay Until Tomorrow” is written by Roger Greenaway and Barry Mason.

“Say You’ll Stay Until Tomorrow” says, “Your love has died and there is nothing you can do / Though you try / Yes, you try / You can’t live / With a lie, so / Say you’ll stay until tomorrow / I can’t face tonight alone / Though I know it’s over and we’re through / Say you’ll stay until tomorrow.”

The sad song is Jones’s final hit at country radio until 1981, when he returned with “Darlin’.”

