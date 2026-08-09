3 Country Songs From 1994 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Country music of the 1990s will always be iconic. The entire decade is filled with some of the best songs in the genre, including these three country songs. All out in 1994, they are so good that it’s likely that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“If The Good Die Young” by Tracy Lawrence

Play video

“If The Good Die Young” became one of Tracy Lawrence’s many No. 1 hits. The song, written by Craig Wiseman and Paul Nelson, is on Alibis, Lawrence’s sophomore album.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song says in part, “And if the good die young / Lordy if the good die young / Take out the jams, we’ll have some fun / ‘Cause I’m gonna live forever if the good die young.”

“If The Good Die Young” is one of several hits from Alibis. Considered one of Lawrence’s most important projects, the record also includes the title track, “Can’t Break It To My Heart”, and “My Second Home”.

“Summertime Blues” by Alan Jackson

Play video

A summer anthem if there ever was one, Alan Jackson includes “Summertime Blues” on Who I Am. The song was written by Eddie Cochran and Jerry Capehart. Cochran first released “Summertime Blues” in 1958.

“Summertime Blues” says, “Well I’m a-gonna raise a fuss, I’m a-gonna raise a holler / About workin’ all summer just to try an’ earn a dollar / Sometimes I wonder what I’m a-gonna do / Cause there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.”

Jackson is one of several artists who covered this song. Other artists who put their own spin on “Summertime Blues” include Johnny Chester, The Who, and Buck Owens, among others.

“XXX’s And OOO’s (An American Girl)” by Trisha Yearwood

Play video

Trisha Yearwood includes “XXX’s And OOO’s (An American Girl)” on Thinkin’ About You. The uptempo tune was written by Matraca Berg and Alice Randall.

“XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)” says, “She used to tie her hair up in ribbons and bows / Sign her letters with X’s and O’s / Got a picture of her mama in heels and pearls / She’s gonna make it in her daddy’s world / She’s an American girl / An American girl.”

A No. 1 single, “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)” is Yearwood’s second song to reach the top of the charts, after “She’s In Love With The Boy”, her debut single. The title track of Thinkin’ About You became Yearwood’s third song to go all the way to No. 1.