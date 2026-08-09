3 Songs From the 1970s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Country Music Fan

If you’re a country music fan, then the 1970s were your decade. The era boasted some of the biggest names and most classic songs that any time period has produced. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below.

We wanted to highlight three artists and three songs from the era that changed musical lives for the better. Indeed, these are three songs from the 1970s that will instantly turn you into a country music fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell from ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ (1975)

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Sometimes when you’re a fan of a genre, you need a track that sums up how you feel about the style. You need a big, bold, triumphant track that moves you to throw your fist in the air when the chorus comes in. Well, for many, that’s the 1975 song, “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell. Truly, put this song on in your favorite bar or saloon and watch the people tune in. Their ears bend at Campbell’s voice. Their hearts tie into the melodies. Everyone becomes family.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

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This 1971 offering by John Denver is an ode to both a feeling and a landscape. When the tune comes on, your mind starts to picture rolling hills, rivers, plains, trees, stones, and the rest. You’re walking—some timeless pilgrim on a journey to some sort of spiritual journey. Only it’s not going to be found in some book or some school lesson. No, it’s going to be found in the sound of the breeze, the whoosh of the waves. And the voice of a songwriter who understood it all well.

“Lucille” by Kenny Rogers from ‘Kenny Rogers’ (1977)

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The 1970s owe a debut to Kenny Rogers. The country star was a pillar of the decade. And on this character-driven love song, Rogers brings his best. The way he sings, we lean in. The connection he describes makes our hearts vibrate. There is something to know when Rogers opens his mouth to describe life in melody. We are hooked on it all—lyrical hook, line, and sinker.

Photo by Jasper Dailey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images