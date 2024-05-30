3 Alan Jackson Bangers to Get Your Summer Started Right

Alan Jackson introduced the world to his brand of neotraditional country music with his debut single “Blue Blooded Woman” in 1989. Since then, he has launched more than 30 singles to the top of the country charts, sold more than 75 million albums, and played to countless crowds around the world.

Like any good country artist, Jackson has recorded a wide variety of songs over the years. Love songs, heartbreak tear-jerkers, and toe-tapping barnburners populate his catalog. However, many country fans turn to the Georgia native for fun and uptempo tunes of which he has plenty. As a result, his music is the cornerstone to countless summer soundtracks.

With Memorial Day behind us and the official start of summer less than a month away, here are three classic Alan Jackson tracks to get your summer started right.

“Chattahoochee”—Alan Jackson’s Signature Summer Banger

Is it possible to put together a country playlist for summer without this song? Yes. Would said playlist be complete without it? Absolutely not. When it comes to fun summer country songs, “Chattahoochee” sits at the top of the heap.

Jackson co-wrote the song with Jim McBride and released it as the third single from his 1992 album A Lot About Livin’ (and a Little ‘Bout Love). It went to No. 1 on the country charts and fell just shy of the top 40 on Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at No. 46. It also brought Jackson both Single and Song of the Year at the CMA Awards.

“Summertime Blues”

Fifties rocker Eddie Cochran co-penned “Summertime Blues” with his manager Jerry Capehart and released it as the B-side to a single in 1958. Several artists including Blue Cheer, The Who, and Buck Owens put their stamp on the song over the years.

Jackson released his version of the song as the lead single from his 1994 album Who I Am. It reached the top of the country chart and became a fan favorite. While the list of covers of this song is long, Jackson drew inspiration from Owens’ rendition when recording his version.

“Pop a Top”—Alan Jackson Records a Great Drinking Song

Jackson released Under the Influence in 1999. As the title suggests, the album contains covers of songs from artists who inspired him. Written and originally recorded by Nat Stuckey in 1966 then covered by Jim Ed Brown the next year, “Pop a Top” was a highlight of the album.

Jackson released the song as the lead single from Under the Influence. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard country singles chart and No. 43 on the all-genre Hot 100.

“Pop a Top” is a stellar example of a country drinking song. It’s got a danceable rhythm, a chorus that begs the listener to sing along, and an instantly recognizable steel guitar riff. Lyrics about drowning a heartbreak in beer fit like a glove over the honky tonk instrumentation.

Additionally, playing the “Pop a Top” drinking game in which players open and finish a beer every time the line “Pop a top” comes up will get any summer party started on the right foot.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images