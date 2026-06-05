3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Still Influence Singers, Songwriters, and Bands Today

Some country songs, particularly tracks from the 1960s era of the genre, still inspire countless musicians, artists, singers, songwriters, and bands today. And many of those inspired by these tunes aren’t even country musicians, specifically. Let’s dive into a few country songs from the 1960s whose influence spans decades and will likely span decades more.

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“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash from ‘Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash’ (1963)

That mariachi-esque introduction with the horns, Johnny Cash’s gritty, rich, deep voice… The whole of “Ring Of Fire” is a classic that goes beyond traditional country music. It touches on Americana and evokes thoughts of Southern Gothic storytelling. It’s one of Cash’s most instantly recognizable songs, and it’s one that still inspires countless musicians and artists today.

Fun fact: This huge hit for Cash was actually written by his soon-to-be wife, June Carter Cash, for her sister, Anita, in 1962.

“Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard from ‘Mama Tried’ (1968)

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when the outlaw country movement began. We know that it started bubbling to the surface in the 1970s among a small group of now-famous musicians, which included the legendary Merle Haggard. Perhaps “Mama Tried”, released in 1968, could be considered a proto-outlaw song that predated the outlaw country music movement by a few years. Either way, one can’t deny that this career-defining song still inspires plenty of musicians today. “Mama Tried” was written about being stuck in prison, something that Haggard was intimately familiar with. The song was a smash hit on the country charts, where it reached No. 1 in both the US and Canada.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

On the opposite spectrum of outlaw country music was the traditional Nashville sound. And that sound was popularized by the likes of the late great Patsy Cline. Who knows what incredible career lengths she would have reached if we hadn’t lost her so young? “I Fall To Pieces” could have made it to this list, but I went with “Crazy” instead, considering how well-loved that song is among country musicians today. “Crazy” was, interestingly enough, written by none other than future outlaw country superstar Willie Nelson. It remains one of both artists’ most iconic country songs from the 1960s, and its influence continues to this day.

Photo by Gai Terrell/Redferns