3 Country Songs That Secretly Influenced 1990s Americana

Country and Americana occupy two sides of the same coin, but the latter’s boom in the 1990s would not have happened if it weren’t for country music that came before. Let’s look at just a handful of songs that heavily inspired 1990s (and beyond) Americana and alternative country tunes. If you’re a classic country fan, I bet you know these songs all too well.

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“Pancho And Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt (1972)

Not only did this Townes Van Zandt classic inspire their plainspoken, narrative-driven storytelling in songwriting that 1990s Americana artists leaned into, but “Pancho and Lefty” also inspired country musicians in the decades after it was released. Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard released their own version of the song years later in 1983 to great acclaim. “Pancho And Lefty” continues to be covered to this day, and it’ll probably never go out of style.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings (1975)

Outlaw country and late 20th-century Americana go hand-in-hand. Outlaw country was, in a way, a very punk rock response to the polished status quo of Nashville country music. Likewise, Americana and alt-country music in the 1990s, notably from Uncle Tupelo and The Waco Brothers, had a DIY ethos and attitude that was not unlike outlaw country music. “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings is just one of many outlaw country songs that likely inspired the new era’s musicianship. Plus, I’m biased here. This is one of my favorite Waylon Jennings songs. I’m sure many fans would agree, considering this song topped the Hot Country Songs chart back in 1975.

“Desperados Waiting For A Train” by The Highwaymen (1985)

“Desperados Waiting For A Train” by The Highwaymen was released just a few years before the 1990s Americana boom really took off. And it’s a country classic for the ages. A solid roots revival sort of track, “Desperados Waiting For A Train” was originally recorded by a ton of artists in the 1970s. Some include Jerry Jeff Walker to Rita Coolidge to David Allan Coe to Tom Rush. Guy Clark didn’t release his own version until 1975. And none of them were as successful as The Highwaymen’s version from 1985. That track peaked at No. 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Considering that the supergroup was made up of the finest country and Americana had to offer, I’m not surprised this song was so influential among musicians in the 90s.

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