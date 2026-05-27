Born in Texas on This Day in 1939, the Country Music “Gentle Giant” Who Captivated a Global Audience

Don Williams never courted fame, but it found him anyway. From 1974 to 1991, he sent 50 songs to the country top 20—including 17 number-one hits such as “Tulsa Time” (1978) and “Say It Again” (1975). Throughout his five-decade career, Williams built an immense following, eventually becoming one of the only country singers to ever tour Africa. He also helped produce works for Crystal Gayle and Garth Brooks. Today we’re reflecting on the legacy of Don Williams, born in Floydada, Texas, on this day (May 27) in 1939.

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Growing up in Texas’ Coastal Bend region, Williams learned to play guitar from his mother, Loveta Mae Williams. As a teenager, he performed in various country, folk, and rock & roll bands before forming folk-pop trio the Pozo-Seco Singers in Corpus Christi during the 1960s.

The Pozo-Seco Singers found commercial success with the hit “Time”, which reached number 9 on the pop charts and topped the adult contemporary ratings. After the group disbanded in 1969, Williams supported his family through a variety of odd jobs before moving to Nashville to try his hand at music again.

Don Williams Goes Solo

Initially, Don Williams pursued work as a songwriter, convinced he didn’t have what it took to make it as a solo artist. Working with producers Jack Clement and Allen Reynolds, Williams recorded publisher’s demo recordings, but found it difficult to convince anyone to produce his own work. With that, the three men decided that he should record his work himself.

His first chart-topper came in 1974 with “I Wouldn’t Want to Live If You Didn’t Love Me.” That was the start of 15 straight top 10 hits, including (Turn Out the Light and) Love Me Tonight,” “It Must Be Love”, and “Tulsa Time”. Between 1974 and 1991, only four of Williams’ 46 charting singles didn’t breach the Top Ten.

Throughout his career, he released more than 40 albums and appeared in two movies, W. W. and the Dixie Dancekings (1975) and Smokey and the Bandit II (1980).

Elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010, Williams officially announced his retirement from music in March 2016, telling fans, “It’s time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home.”

[RELATED: A Handful of Lost Don Williams Songs Were Just Discovered, Including a Rodney Crowell Cover]

Don Williams died of emphysema in Mobile, Alabama, on September 8, 2017. He was 78 years old and survived by his wife, Joy; their two sons; and four grandchildren.

Featured image by Erika Goldring/WireImage