“It Was Bittersweet—I Cried”: Country Singer Says She’s “Feeling All the Feelings” Following Her Final Show of the Year

Meghan Patrick is in a bittersweet place. Following the announcement that she plans to take the rest of the year off of touring, the country singer played her last show of the year.

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After the concert, Patrick took to Instagram to express her mixed feelings about her extended break, which comes ahead of the arrival of her first child with her husband, Mitchell Tenpenny.

“Played my last show of the year last night. It was bittersweet and I cried,” Patrick admitted alongside a video of herself rubbing her pregnant belly. “I made it home and had the most glorious everything shower. Annie girl could not be happier that her mama is home, and my baby girl is kicking in my belly, which is my new favorite feeling in the world.”

“Now to let this Tennessee rain tell my nervous system it’s ok to slow down, relax, and do nothing… and not feel guilty about it,” she added.

In the caption of her post, Patrick wrote that she’s “feeling all the feelings right now.”

“Thank you to everyone who came to a show this year and also to everyone who showed me nothing but love and support for the ones I had to cancel,” she wrote. “For the first time in as long as I can remember, I know home is where I need to be right now.”

Meghan Patrick Announces Touring Break

Patrick’s final show came the same month that she announced her touring break. In an emotional video, Patrick explained, “I don’t want to contribute to the narrative that women have to be superwoman all the time and run themselves into the ground just to succeed.”

In her time off, Patrick said she plans to focus on “my family, my health, and this baby girl that we have prayed so hard for.”

“I’m still going to be making music. Honestly, I feel like I’m writing some of the best songs of my life right now,” Patrick assured her fans. “I’m not disappearing or quitting. I’m just going to be doing things a little differently in the best way for not only the quality of my music, but also for my family.”

Patrick ended her video with a message of thanks to “everyone who has supported me, bought tickets, and shown me grace and understanding, and loved me through every season.”

“I hate to disappoint you guys, but I promise I’ll be back when the time is right, and it’ll be worth the wait,” she said. “I love you guys and I’ll see you soon.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images