3 Country Songs Where the Guitar Is the Main Character

Country music has always placed a strong emphasis on the guitar. From the genre’s acoustic origins to its more electrified modern counterpart, the guitar will always be a mainstay for artists who prefer a bit of twang. The three legendary country artists below were all overshadowed by the guitar work in some of their most famous songs. It’s these riffs that you call to mind when someone mentions these tracks.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is not just a once-in-a-generation vocalist; he’s also a powerful guitarist. It only takes one video of him playing live for anyone to recognize that fact. But, though casual fans might not know that it’s Stapleton playing these songs, it’s clear from his studio work that the guitar is an important facet of his music. So, whatever way you’re introduced to Stapleton’s music, you know what instrument will have a leading role.

Many of us were introduced to Stapleton through “Tennessee Whiskey.” This smoky, lovelorn track is rife with impressive guitar work. In fact, you don’t even need Stapleton’s vocal line to know what song this is. Countless guitar buskers have proven that fact. Stapleton’s vocals are certainly impressive in this song, but no one can deny that they are arguably upstaged by his powerful instrumental work.

“One More Last Chance” by Vince Gill

Like Stapleton, Vince Gill is as much of a guitar giant as he is a vocalist. The country icon usually employs both skillsets in his songs, making for a rich listening experience. But, in the case of “One More Last Chance,” it’s the guitar in this song that reigns supreme.

From the background melody to the endlessly exciting solo, “One More Last Chance” is one of Gill’s most impressive guitar efforts—which is saying a lot, given his track record.

“Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert’s “Kerosene” is one of her edgiest anthems to date. Lambert made a name on being one of the more rock-forward female country artists of her era, with this song leading the pack.

Lambert flexes her vocal talent across this song, which is built on a melodic guitar riff. The guitar work in this song firmly places it in a certain time and place, tugging on the nostalgia bone for many listeners. This is one of Lambert’s most famous songs for several reasons, but it’s largely due to the earworm guitar playing.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)