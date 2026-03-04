Here’s Why Rock Music Will “Never Go Away,” According to Sharon Osbourne

For fans of rock music, they consistently claim that the genre is dead. While the genre continues to highlight the past and welcome new artists, fans often wonder what happened to the vintage sound of rock music. But according to Sharon Osbourne, rock isn’t fading away or dying as she declared, “It’s not disco.”

While the debate over the true sound of rock music continues, Sharon explained how she understands the stance people have when it comes to the genre. Spending the majority of her life at the side of Ozzy Osbourne, she watched rock music change, develop, and expand over the decades.

Considered it a “great art form”, Sharon admitted it was pushed away by the music industry. “Unfortunately, people look at it as the bastard of the industry: ‘You’re bastards. Nobody wants you.’ And that’s people that are not on the street. They’re removed from the street. They’re in their offices, they’re in their chauffeur-driven cars. They don’t get what is actually happening.”

Sharon Osbourne Claims Rock Music Fights To Survive Executives, Streaming, And Press

If the suits running the music industry weren’t enough, Sharon added, “And two, the press. is very against it — mainstream press. ‘Cause they just want the next big thing. That’s all they ever wanna write about. So it’s been hard. But also now seeing all those bands that started in late ’90s still going. They’re filling stadiums now.”

With rock bands having to fight the industry and the press, streaming did the groups no favors when it came to financial compensation. Once again, Sharon said, “All of the streaming services are great, but first of all, the money that the artist gets is nothing; it’s a joke. And it’s ruined that whole thing of discovering a body of work in an album… You get what that band’s about by listening to the whole album, not just a track that you think is good or whatever. The music industry now is touring. That’s what it’s about.”

Although Sharon was unsure what the future holds for rock music, she never worried about the genre fading away. “It’s not disco. It’s not a gimmick music. It is from the soul. And that’s why you just have to, have to keep it going and give these bands a platform, the new talent a platform, because, for me, it’ll, it’ll never go away.”

For Sharon, the message was simple – rock doesn’t disappear just because trends change. It may evolve and face resistance from executives and critics, but its foundation has always been rooted in authenticity and emotion.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)