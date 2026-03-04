4 Male Country Artists Who Hit No. 1 on the Top 200 in the 1990s

Unless your name was Garth Brooks, it was almost impossible for a country artist to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 in the 1990s. In one sense, Brooks was taking up a big portion of the positions. In another sense, it was just that hard for a country act to cross over and rise up the ranks.

But there were exceptions to the rule, of course. Though rap, pop, and rock dominated the 1990s, several country acts were able to crack the top spot. That’s what we wanted to highlight here. Indeed, these are four male country artists who hit No. 1 on the Top 200 in the 1990s.

Garth Brooks

Are you sitting down? Yeah? Garth Brooks probably is, too, weighed down by his awards and wallet. That’s because Brooks scored a whopping eight albums that hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 during the 1990s. Those included No Fences in 1990, Ropin’ The Wind in 1991, The Chase in 1992, Beyond the Season in 1992, In Pieces in 1993, The Hits in 1994, Fresh Horses in 1995, and Sevens in 1997. There is no modern country artist who has even come close to that success.

Billy Ray Cyrus

While Brooks certainly boasted the most country hit records in the 1990s, it was likely Billy Ray Cyrus who had the biggest country song of the era. Indeed, Cyrus’ tune “Achy Breaky Heart” was everywhere. It was beloved, it was lampooned. It was covered, it was mocked. But no matter what, the song was around. It helped Cyrus earn a No. 1 LP on the Top 200.

Tim McGraw

Like Cyrus, country star Tim McGraw scored a No. 1 album on the Top 200 as well. His LP to hit the cherished mark was called Not A Moment Too Soon. While few country stars could get in the spotlight between Brooks and Cyrus, McGraw’s power on the microphone and his knack for connecting with audiences allowed him to do just that.

George Strait

Along with the three others on this list, George Strait was the only other male country artist to earn a No. 1 album on the Top 200. Strait’s sense of authentic songwriting and performing garnered him many fans and, as a result, his LP, Carrying Your Love With Me, went on to great success. And it’s still a record many revisit today.

