3 Country Songs With Intros You’d Recognize in One Second

Country songs often have great intros, but few are as easily recognizable as the following three tunes. From the 1960s through the 1970s, some of the best country songs of all time were well-composed gems. And their artists knew the songs’ intros needed to have that earworm factor. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash (1963)

Those mariachi-style horns might be the most recognizable in the world. Even non-country fans will likely know that they’re listening to “Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash immediately.

“Ring Of Fire” was written by June Carter and Merle Kilgore and was originally recorded by Carter’s sister, Anita Carter, in 1962. However, Johnny Cash’s version became a massive hit in 1963, eventually appearing on the compilation album Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash. The song was a hefty hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart and No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver (1971)

That warm, nostalgic buildup that kicks off “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver just can’t be matched. It quite literally sounds like home.

This is such a stunning country-folk tune, all about appreciating the natural beauty of the great North American countryside. It’s also become the signature tune of West Virginia. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” from Poems, Prayers & Promises did very well when it was first released. It became Denver’s most famous tune, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. It has since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band (1979)

That powerful, speedy fiddle intro doesn’t even have to get more than a few notes in before more listeners know what they’re listening to. And it’s apt, considering “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band is all about a fiddle battle against the Devil himself.

Country intros don’t get cooler than this, honestly. Charlie Daniels was not playing around with that fiddle track. “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” from Million Mile Reflections has since become a signature Southern rock classic, and it originally peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images