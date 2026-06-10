Remember When Paul McCartney Answered His Critics With a No. 1 Song in 1976?

Intense scrutiny comes with great success. Some of the most popular musicians of all time have also dealt with the most criticism throughout their careers. Raise expectations enough, and they never really come back down.

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Paul McCartney knows this phenomenon more than anybody. In the mid-70s, he faced an onslaught of catcalls about his preferred songwriting topics. Instead of bowing to the critics, he answered them and ended up with a No. 1 hit in the process.

Macca under the Microscope

We seem to have reached a critical consensus these days about Wings that’s far more elevated than the level they attained while they were in operation. At the time, some critics seemed to have it out for them simply because Paul McCartney dared to put together another group that wasn’t The Beatles.

The critics who gave more specific reasons for their jeers tended to focus on McCartney’s subject matter. They felt that it bordered on frivolous at times. And they suggested that he not spend so much time writing love songs.

McCartney has never been one of those artists to ignore the criticism aimed at him. But it wasn’t so much the music journalists that stuck in Macca’s craw. It was criticism from much closer to home that really bugged him and led him to fight back with “Silly Love Songs”.

John’s Jibes

The relationship between John Lennon and Paul McCartney had been severely strained in the immediate years following the breakup of The Beatles. By the mid-70s, the two had mended fences to a degree, helped by the fact that the Fab Four had mostly settled their legal differences at that time.

But Lennon had made no secret that he thought McCartney’s post-Beatles work, including his time with Wings, didn’t match the level of his talent. He famously roasted the quality of Macca’s work in the nasty song “How Do You Sleep?”, comparing his work to Muzak, among other insults.

After listening to this for so long, McCartney finally got fed up. Instead of answering his critics in the press, however, he did it the way he knew best. He wrote a song defending his artistic tendencies. And he played double-dare with his critics by dressing the song up in disco trappings.

Getting “Silly”

With his burbling bass line front and center, the recording of “Silly Love Songs” had no trouble putting McCartney on dance floors under the strobe lights. As for the lyrics, he took his critics on by asking them what their problem was.

“Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs,” he sings. “What’s wrong with that?” If the musical backing were different, lines like that might have come off as defensive. But the upbeat tone of “Silly Love Songs” made McCartney’s argument sound like simple common sense.

“Silly Love Songs” proved McCartney’s theory and then some. It hit No. 1 on the charts in 1976. The moral? If you’re going to engage in a critical war with an ace songwriter, you should always remember that they’ll have the last word.

Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music via Getty Images