3 Crazy Musical Collaborations That Don’t Work on Paper

A true artist lives by their creative ambition alone. Though we, as the audience, may not be able to piece together their thought process, we can always tell when something is done with conviction. The three musical collaborations below don’t make sense on paper, but the conviction with which they were made makes them work.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Home” – Bone Thugz-n-Harmony and Phil Collins

Interpolated rap music is nothing new in the genre. This hallmark seems to get more prevalent by the decade. One of the oddest versions of this trend is Bone Thugz-n-Harmony’s redux version of Phil Collins‘ “Take Me Home.” Simply titled “Home,” the hip-hop group’s take on this idea of returning home is a commentary on violence and the struggle within the black community in America. They borrowed Collins‘ vocals for the chorus, delivering a juxtaposition that shouldn’t work but somehow does. This wasn’t the most well-received collaboration, but it’s undoubtedly iconic.

[RELATED: 40th Anniversary of Phil Collins’ Classic 1985 Solo Album, ‘No Jacket Required,’ to Be Celebrated with Deluxe Vinyl Box Set]

“Black Gives Way To Blue” – Elton John and Alice in Chains

Elton John and Alice in Chains couldn’t be on further ends of the rock spectrum. While John has a buoyant, feel-good sound, the band peddles grunge rock. Despite their differences, they joined forces for “Black Gives Way To Blue.” John lent his piano skills to the rock group for this track, creating something equally beautiful and eerie. Sometimes the most unsettling things are warped from something typically upbeat. Alice in Chains paid homage to a childhood inspiration, John, without sacrificing their somber sound. This wouldn’t be a collaboration we would pair together, but we’re more than glad it happened.

Foreverly – Billie Joe Armstrong and Norah Jones

While Billie Joe Armstrong is a punk rock giant, Norah Jones is a nouveau jazz icon. Despite their differences, they released a collaboration album, Foreverly, in 2013. Armstrong flexes a softer side of his voice, while Jones wows with her smoky delivery. What makes this album work so well is that both artists dropped their usual routine. Instead of rock or jazz, the pair focused on folk ballads in two-part harmony. This was clearly a passion project from two artists with similar listening habits. It shouldn’t have worked, but it became some of both Armstrong and Jones’ best work.

[RELATED: Billie Joe Armstrong Says This “A–Hole” Rocker Didn’t Want to Book Green Day for Iconic Music Festival]

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)