Charley Pride’s Lost Recordings Brought Back to Life

Once exploring a career as a baseball player during the 1950s, Charley Pride eventually turned his attention to country music. Born in Sledge, Mississippi, the singer used his love for music to record over 50 songs that landed in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts. And of those songs, 30 of them snagged No. 1. The voice behind songs like “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’”, country music lost an icon in December 2020 when Pride passed away. While nearly five years have passed since his death, it seemed that in a few weeks, new music from Pride would be released.

While the new album might not come with “new” songs, it featured a list of recordings once forgotten. During the 1980s, Pride walked into the studio to honor the legacy of Brook Benton. Just like Pride, Benton fashioned a mesmerizing career in music. Known for the hit song “Rainy Night in Georgia”, the singer also dominated the Billboard charts. With Benton passing away in 1988, Pride recorded a tribute but never released it.

Jump forward to 2017, a box of old recordings was found at Pride’s office in Dallas. Going over the tracks, the songs were transferred to audio files in 2021. And now, four years later, Music City Records prepared to release Endlessly: A Tribute to Brook Benton. Although fans will have to wait until September 19th to get the album, on Friday, August 29th, the first single, “Thank You Pretty Baby”, will hit streaming platforms.

Charley Pride’s Legacy Continues To Grow Even After Death

Looking over Benton’s discography, rumors suggested songs like “Endlessly”, “So Close”, “So Many Ways”, and “Kiddio” were sure to be on the album. Each one of the songs listed above was just a sample of the singer’s stardom.

As for Pride, his legacy went far beyond the studio, as he received the honor of performing the national anthem at the 2010 World Series. And he even had a highway named after him in his hometown. But among all the accolades, Pride became one of three African-American singers to gain entry into the Grand Ole Opry. The other two were DeFord Bailey and Darius Rucker.

With the discovery of these long-lost recordings, fans will be able to celebrate both Pride and Benton in a tribute that bridges two icons.





