3 Rock Songs From 1961 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

The 1960s remain a great decade in rock music. Much within the genre and the world were changing and evolving throughout the 1960s, especially the first part of the decade. These are three rock songs from 1961 that are so good, I wish I could travel back in time to listen to them again and again.

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“Please Mr. Postman” by The Marvelettes

The Marvelettes’ first single, and only No. 1 hit, “Please Mr. Postman” is the rockin’ doo-wop title track of their debut album. Written by Georgia Dobbins, William Garrett, Freddie Gorman, Brian Holland, and Robert Bateman, “Please Mr. Postman” became a rock and R&B hit for The Marvelettes.

“Please Mr. Postman” says, “There must be some word today / From my boyfriend so far away / Please, Mr. Postman, look and see / Is there a letter, a letter for me? / I’ve been standing here waiting, Mr. Postman / So so patiently / For just a card or just a letter / Saying he’s returning home to me.”

“Please Mr. Postman” was later covered by both The Beatles and The Carpenters. In 1974, The Carpenters released their version, becoming a No. 1 hit for the duo.

“Runaway” by Del Shannon

Like The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman”, “Runaway” is Del Shannon’s first single. It is also his first and only song to reach the top of the charts. Written by Del Shannon and Max Crook, “Runaway” appears on his freshman Runaway With Del Shannon record.

A song about sadness over a relationship that ended, “Runaway” says, “I’m a-walkin’ in the rain / Tears are fallin’ and I feel the pain / Wishin’ you were here by me / To end this misery / I wonder I wah-wah-wah-wah-wonder / Why / Why, why, why, why, why / She ran away.”

“Runaway” has since been covered multiple times by artists like Elvis Presley, Bonnie Raitt, and Gary Allan, among others.

“Running Scared” by Roy Orbison

“Roy Orbison includes “Running Scared” on his third studio album, Crying. Orbison’s first No. 1 single in the United States, Orbison wrote “Running Scared” with Joe Melson.

“Running Scared” begins with, “Just runnin’ scared each place we go / So afraid that he might show / Yeah, runnin’ scared, what would I do / If he came back and wanted you.”

Although Orbison had plenty of other hits, it would take him three more years before he returned to the top spot on the charts. In 1964, he released “Oh, Pretty Woman”. That song remains among the most successful of his legendary career.

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