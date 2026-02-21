3 Daryle Singletary Songs That Will Always Make Us Miss Him

On February 12, 2018, country music fans mourned the unexpected loss of Daryle Singletary. An uncompromising country artist, Singletary didn’t have as much chart success as some of his peers in the 90s—not that he cared. For his entire life and career, Singletary remained fully devoted to being genuine as an artist.

“I think I’m real,” he tells Country Standard Time. “There’s nothing made up about me. What you see is what you get. It’s true-to-life country music, and that’s why I sing the way I do.”

While his presence is always missed in country music, these three songs of his make us miss him even more.

“Too Much Fun”

“Too Much Fun” is Singletary’s third single. From his eponymous freshman debut, the song is written by Curtis Wright and Jeff Knight.

“Too Much Fun” says, “Too much fun, what’s that mean / It’s like too much money, there’s no such thing / It’s like a girl too pretty with too much class / Being too lucky, a car too fast / No matter what they say, I’ve done / But I ain’t never had too much fun.”

Interestingly, Randy Travis was a producer on Daryle Singletary, along with James Stroud and David Malloy.

“I Let Her Lie”

Singletary’s second single, and first Top 5 hit, “I Let Her Lie” is a heartbreaking song about a man who allows the woman he loves to continue to lie to him so he can remain with her, even though he knows she’s being unfaithful.

Written by Tim Johnson, “I Let Her Lie” begins with, “She’d come home, 6 a.m. / Tells me she’d been out with friends / And I let her lie / I let her lie / And in the glare of the morning sun / She swore I was her only one / And I let her lie / I let her lie.”

“Amen Kind Of Love”

The final Top 5 single of his career, “Amen Kind Of Love” is on Singletary’s sophomore All Because Of You record. Written by Trey Bruce and Wayne Tester, “Amen Kind Of Love” is a sweet love story.

The song says, “I am moved by the spirit / And I am here to testify / I found an amen kind of love / The kind that makes you fall down on your knees / And reach for the sky above / The kind that your soul just can’t never get enough / I found an amen, an amen, an amen kind of love.”

Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images