Alex Van Halen Confirms Work on Album of Unheard Van Halen Material

Often considered one of the greatest hard rock bands by Billboard and VH1, Van Halen solidified its position in the music industry with hits like “Jump” and “Runnin’ With the Devil.” Releasing twelve studio albums over the decades, Van Halen’s last, A Different Kind of Truth, hit shelves in 2012. Although having no interest in slowing down, Van Halen suddenly disbanded after Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020. With fans continuing to keep his legacy alive, his brother, Alex Van Halen, announced that new music was on the way.

Videos by American Songwriter

While taking part in an interview, Alex discussed how the group discovered unheard recordings from Eddie. Wanting to share them with the world and fans, the musician collaborated with Steve Lukather to complete the recordings. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have Steve Lukather, who was a good friend of Ed’s, and we’re working on putting a record together.”

[RELATED: 3 Van Halen Songs That Took the 1980s Rock World by Storm]

Why Fans Are Still Waiting On Unreleased Van Halen Music

With Lukather having a close friendship with Eddie, the project became more than just a technical effort – it turned into a personal mission to honor the late guitarist’s legacy. According to Alex, the goal is to stay true to Eddie’s original vision while offering a way to celebrate his brother’s enduring impact on rock.

Although thrilled to have new Van Halen music on the way, Alex admitted that many have little idea how much work goes into finishing unreleased material. Wanting it to hold the same Van Halen standard, Alex insisted, “Many people have asked, what about releasing unreleased stuff?’ Well, we’re not gonna release it in its embryonic form because it wouldn’t make any sense. It has to be of the quality and the level of where we left it. Not just to say, ‘Hey, here’s some music that we made. If you like it, that’s great.’ No, It has to be the quality that we expect.”

Needing a musician to cover bass, Alex turned to his nephew, Wolfgang Van Halen. Making the recording process a family affair, Alex added, “The drums are already recorded. The drums, the guitar and the bass are already in there.”

As production continues, anticipation is already building around the unfinished Van Halen recordings. Whenever the project is completed, Alex appears determined to ensure the music meets the band’s historic high bar.

(Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)