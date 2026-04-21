3 Deep Cuts From Classic Albums That Fans Now Love More Than the Hits

Sometimes, albums will feature so many instant hits and so much good material that even the deep cuts end up becoming cult classics. When it comes to the following iconic songs, they arguably became more famous and well-loved than their albums’ singles. Let’s take a look at a few deep cuts from classic albums that fans love more than the hits!

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“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac (1976)

The lore behind this song is well-known among Fleetwood Mac fans. “Silver Springs” is easily one of the greatest songs that Stevie Nicks ever wrote. It became massively popular in the years since it was released. And yet, it was initially only released as a measly B-side to “Go Your Own Way” off Rumours. “Silver Springs” didn’t even make it to the original cut of Rumours. Which is insane, because this is such an amazing song. Nicks wasn’t happy about it, and neither were the fans. Thankfully, the song has since been released as a live single in 1997, after which it was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“Dumb” by Nirvana from ‘In Utero’ (1993)

“Dumb” was never released as a single off of In Utero, Nirvana’s final album from 1993. And while few songs can hold a candle to “Heart-Shaped Box”, “All Apologies”, and “Pennyroyal Tea”, “Dumb” certainly comes close. Any fan of grunge would agree. This “deep cut” (are any Nirvana songs deep cuts at this point?) is unique in that it has a strangely Beatlesque vibe to it, as biographer Michael Azerrad famously noted in Come As You Are: The Story Of Nirvana. The lyrics are jarring once you grasp the full meaning. Kurt Cobain sings about wishing he were stupid, so that he could find joy in a broken world. It’s hopelessly depressing, which was definitely Nirvana’s appeal back in the day. That, and it’s a musically beautiful composition.

“Downtown Train” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ (1984)

Alright, I doubt any Bruce Springsteen fan could love any deep cuts more than massive hits like “Born In The U.S.A.” or “Dancing In The Dark” from Born In The U.S.A., one of Springsteen’s most classic and legendary albums. But the non-single “Downbound Train” has gotten a lot of love in retrospect. The track stands out for being a ballad with synthesizers, one that might just be the most heartbreaking on the whole album. Honestly, I think this song could have made it to the top of the charts if it were released as a single.

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