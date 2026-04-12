3 Delta Blues Standards That Forever Changed Rock History

The late 19th and early 20th century work songs and spirituals of the Mississippi Delta have traveled far. They came from Freddie Spruell, Charley Patton, Eddie “Son” House, Chester Burnett (Howlin’ Wolf), and Robert Johnson to Muddy Waters, who arrived in Chicago and purchased his first electric guitar in the mid-1940s. These musicians, and many others, changed the course of rock history. A genre that didn’t even exist at the time.

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If you travel to Clarksdale, Mississippi, you’ll find a giant guitar sign at the intersection of Highways 61 and 49 announcing “The Crossroads.” More precisely, B. B. King once pinpointed the birthplace of the blues at the Dockery Farms, near Clarksdale, a plantation that was central to many blues legends. I’m speeding past a deep and rich tradition of American roots music, so consider this a very brief introduction to the Delta blues and three standards that forever changed rock history.

“A Spoonful Blues” by Charley Patton

In 1960, Howlin’ Wolf released “Spoonful” on Chess Records. Written by Willie Dixon, the song descends from Charley Patton’s “A Spoonful Blues”, which itself originates from Papa Charlie Jackson’s 1925 song, “All I Want Is A Spoonful”. Both Wolf’s and Patton’s tunes deal with different addictions. But on Patton’s original, his slide guitar playing feels like it’s in conversation with the singer. Fast-forward to Cream’s cover of “Spoonful”, and you can hear how this Delta classic shaped the future of rock music.

“Cross Road Blues” by Robert Johnson

Ryan Coogler’s 2025 film Sinners, which was nominated for 16 Academy Awards, is set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932. More importantly, it straddles the line between the supernatural and the earthly. Meanwhile, Robert Johnson, as the legend goes, made a Faustian bargain, selling his soul to master the guitar. Both the lore of blues and the myths of rock and roll are crucial to each genre’s appeal. And Johnson’s “Cross Road Blues” provided a blueprint, as, once again, Eric Clapton and Cream showed with their uptempo electric rendition.

“Where Did You Sleep Last Night?” by Lead Belly

It wasn’t only the British blues revivalists of the 1960s that helped popularize Delta blues. During Nirvana’s iconic performance on MTV Unplugged, Kurt Cobain led his band through a cover of Lead Belly’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night”. Released in the 1940s, Lead Belly’s interpretation of the late 19th-century standard inspired Cobain, who first recorded it with Mark Lanegan in 1989 for Sub Pop. Though Lanegan and Cobain’s recording electrifies the song, Cobain returned it to its acoustic roots, as heartrending blues proved to be the DNA of grunge.

Robert Johnson Image via YouTube