The Dan Fogelberg Lyric That Eloquently Breached the Father-Son Divide

Much of pop music focuses on the generation gap, how kids are trying to forge a path different from their parents. Perhaps that’s why so many songs about fathers come from a perspective of frustration and animosity.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dan Fogelberg didn’t have that kind of fractious relationship with his own dad. That explains why “Leader Of The Band” stands as one of the most moving musical testaments to supportive parents.

Follow the “Leader”

Dan Fogelberg first recorded the song “Leader Of The Band” for the 1979 album Phoenix. Feeling it wasn’t a good fit then, he held it back until the 1981 release of the double album The Innocent Age. Fogelberg was pleasantly surprised when this deeply personal song became a hit, reaching No. 9 on the pop charts.

Part of the reason that the song’s success elated Fogelberg was that it brought attention to the protagonist of the lyrics. “Leader Of The Band” served as the singer’s way of paying tribute to his father.

Lawrence Fogelberg, a local band conductor and music teacher for high schools and colleges in Illinois, instilled his love of music in his son. But more than that, he supported his son, even when he didn’t necessarily agree with him. That was the case when the younger Fogelberg decided to quit college in order to pursue music full-time.

While the song can seem like a requiem, “Leader Of The Band” actually arrived while Lawrence Fogelberg was still living. He relished the attention brought by the song, gladly giving interviews about it before he passed away in 1982.

Behind the Lyrics of “Leader Of The Band”

Fogelberg begins the song by offering some details of his father’s life. But he occasionally interjects with observations of his dad’s character. For example, he notes, “His gentle means of sculpting souls took me years to understand.” One of those souls, of course, was the younger Fogelberg: “And he gave to me a gift I know I never can repay.”

In the third verse, Dan explains how he and his brothers have scattered across the country, all propelled by the influence of their father. With all the exposition out of the way, he’s free in the final verse to say all the things he needs to say before it’s too late.

“I thank you for the music,” Dan sings in a fitting start to the gratitude section. “I thank you for the freedom,” he says. “When it came my time to go.” He makes sure to leave the most important observation for last. “And, Papa, I don’t think I said ‘I love you’ near enough,” he surmises.

The refrain references the fact that time is running short for his hero, even as his impact persists: “But his blood runs through my instrument and his song is in my soul.” Dan Fogelberg then wraps it up with a moving conclusion. “My life has been a poor attempt to imitate the man,” he sings. “I’m just a living legacy to the leader of the band.”

“Leader Of The Band” works as a very specific epistle in song from a son to a father. But Dan Fogelberg’s skill renders it universal, the ideal message of reciprocal love from kids to parents who’ve given them so much.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images